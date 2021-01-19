After a slow start in the game, the Marathon girls basketball squad picked it up by the third quarter, but it was too late to make a comeback on the road as Ransom literally stole the show with 17 team steals, leading to a decisive 53-33 win Friday.
The Raiders opened up with a quick 13-4 lead and extended that comfortably to 30-10 by halftime.
“They jumped out on us with the early lead, so it was kind of hard for us to come back,” said coach Andre Garvey.
Rylie Love lead the way in scoring for Ransom with 11 points, and Leah Croom finished second with 10 points. Two of those baskets were 3-pointers for Love, and Croom added three more 3-pointers from outside the paint. In addition to their production on the night, Love added nine rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Croom posted five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Ransom continued to dominate Marathon in the third quarter, outscoring them 19-6. However, Marathon made a statement of its own, outscoring Ransom 17-4 in the fourth quarter.
“We pushed hard in the fourth quarter, but ran out of time,” said Garvey. T”he fourth quarter was a huge improvement and hard work.”
Garvey stated that Ransom was quick and coachable. His team did not have any fresh players they could bring off the bench, while Ransom did.
For Marathon, Molly Prince and Abrianna Marshall held their own in this game, according to the coach.
Prince turned in eight points, one assist, four blocks and a 17 rebound performance. Marshall contributed five points, two assists, three steals and seven rebounds.
Additionally for the Lady ‘Fins, Marti Yana Kilbourne put up a double-double, posting 10 points, 13 rebounds, while adding one assist and one block. Elena Eubanks scored eight points, while adding one assist, four blocks and three rebounds.
Garvey said it will be a quick turnaround, as his team sees Ransom again as the teams are scheduled to play at home on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The coach added he remains hopeful it will be a better outcome for his squad in the ipcoming game. He said the players just have to work on their fundamentals and correct the mistakes they made in this game against Ransom.
Garvey said specifically that means working on limiting turnovers; he outlined how he plans on addressing this.
“Turnovers are our biggest fear,” said Garvey. “We will just have to go over every single detail, over and over and over, until [his team] gets it right. We as coaches have to help them and say, ‘Hey, that player or this player is open, throw the ball to that player and that player will throw it back to you if you are open. We just throw it to [the opponent] and they end up scoring.”