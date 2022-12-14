Simply outmatched, the rebuilding Key West High girls basketball team was no match for its Monroe County rival Marathon, as in the first quarter alone the Lady ’Fins scored more than the Lady Conchs did the entire first half. That allowed the Dolphins to go to the bench, and while Key West outscored Marathon by four in the second, it was nowhere enough to threaten the lead as the Lady ’Fins rolled to a 61-33 victory on Friday, Dec. 9, on the Middle Keys campus.
The win was the second straight for Marathon, which lost four in a row to begin the season. Against Key West, Abrianna Marshall scored 15 of her team-high 21 points in the first half, as did Elana Eubank, who netted 14 of her 18 points in the first 16 minutes of game action.
In fact, Eubank and Marshall single-handled were enough to beat the Conchs as the duo scored 29 of the Dolphins’ 34 first-half points, which was more than Key West’s 12 points at halftime, led by six from Olivia Gibson.
With the Dolphins turning to their less experienced players in the second half, Gibson took advantage as she put away 16 in the final two quarters, 10 in the fourth quarter during which Key West outscored Marathon by four points, but by that point that the 22-point Lady ’Fins advantage was far too much for a Lady Conchs comeback attempt.
Marathon’s Marti Kilbourne added eight points in the win for Marathon, Ky’ondra White had four, Janiya Pryform hit a first-half 3-pointer, while with two each was Aniyla Hawkins, Kayesha Christian and Payton Junker. Also putting in points for Key West were Jaila Hicks with nine, C Barter with 11, Monica Bueno with four, and Ziamora Cartwright with a pair.
The following day, Key West suffered a six loss to begin the campaign, 50-17 to Barron Collier at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, with a pair of home games on the docket this week on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. versus Monsignor Pace and then at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec, 16, at the Horace O’Bryant Gymnasium against Kissimmee St. Cloud.
Marathon also suffered a loss in its most recent matchup, 41-33 against Gulliver prep on Monday, Dec. 12, at home, but the Lady ’Fins will be busy before going on holiday hiatus playing Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Somerset South Homestead, then hosting Coral Shores on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. before playing at Keys Gate on Friday, Dec. 16.