Going into the Florida High School Athletic Association State Championship Tournament against American Heritage Delray, Key West High School girls lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi knew the Lady Conchs would have a huge challenge in the Region 4-1A Quarterfinal.
The Stallions galloped to a 17-0 lead and finished off Key West, 21-4, on Friday, April 21, at Delray.
The loss eliminated the Lady Conchs from the state tournament, but with a very respectable 11-3 record.
Conchs assistant coach Kristen Baumer said it was a game her team will long remember.
“It was a great experience for our team to play a program at that level. It was a game of inspiration and growth,” said Baumer, who traveled with the Lady Conchs. “After the game, American Heritage came over to celebrate our seniors and a dance circle broke out. The camaraderie and fun the girls were having are what sports are all about. It was truly special and we created some amazing memories. I am extremely proud of this team and our incredible season.”
Giacopuzzi said her coaching staff was invaluable this season.
“I’d like to give kudos to Coach Kristen, who stepped up huge for our program this season. Taking the lead on practices and traveling to every away game while I was at home with Finley (now 10 weeks),” explained the longtime coach. “Coach Reiley McDonald and LTJG in the Coast Guard Coach Brenna Farrington also contributed significantly to our season, bringing loads of knowledge to our girls and assisting Coach Kristen as she navigated new waters as a coach. It takes a village, and I am eternally grateful to have found my village.”
Junior Ella Baxter added to her record-setting season with a pair of goals, two caused turnovers, one draw control and nabbed a ground ball. Senior Bella Marchiano nailed the back of the net, had an assist and was big one draw controls with five; Kaitlyn Piloto added one goal, Sophia Felini had one draw control; Maria Chaney caused three turnovers and won a draw control, Maeve O’Hearn had one interception and Colbie Turner scooped one ground ball. In the cage, Courtney Grabus had a half-dozen saves.
Looking back over the campaign, Giacopuzzi coach said this team stepped up in many ways.
“As I mentioned at the beginning of the season, we may have had low numbers on our roster but the depth of our talent ran deep. Our seven seniors each played major roles on our team from offense, midfield to defense and their absence will be felt next year,” explained the coach. “I think because of our 17-girl roster, it gave everyone the opportunity to dig deeper, to support their teammates in more significant ways. Everyone was needed and everyone was depending on each other to step up, fill the gaps and challenge one another.