Going into the Florida High School Athletic Association State Championship Tournament against American Heritage Delray, Key West High School girls lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi knew the Lady Conchs would have a huge challenge in the Region 4-1A Quarterfinal.

The Stallions galloped to a 17-0 lead and finished off Key West, 21-4, on Friday, April 21, at Delray.

