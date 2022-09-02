Entering the preseason, Jacob Lavallee was anticipating the potential to run the ball this season for the Key West High football team, but never did he expect entering the third game of his senior campaign — on Friday, Sept. 2, at the KWHS Back Yard against Boca Raton — to have the most rushing attempts on the Conchs’ squad.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” said Lavallee. “Even though I love playing defense, carrying the ball has been pretty fun experience.”

