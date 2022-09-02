Entering the preseason, Jacob Lavallee was anticipating the potential to run the ball this season for the Key West High football team, but never did he expect entering the third game of his senior campaign — on Friday, Sept. 2, at the KWHS Back Yard against Boca Raton — to have the most rushing attempts on the Conchs’ squad.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” said Lavallee. “Even though I love playing defense, carrying the ball has been pretty fun experience.”
That included scoring his first two “emotional” touchdowns of his high school career in a loss last week, thus he expressed he feels he is playing with a new level of understanding at the V-Back position in the Conchs’ triple option attack.
“That first touchdown gave us some hope,” said Lavallee, who gave out a yell in the back of the end zone after making it a 12-point difference during last week’s 22-14 season opening loss. “I’m much more confident now. I think I’m hitting the holes pretty hard.”
Despite his progression on offense, Lavallee’s primary role for Key West, as it has been the last three seasons, remains on defense — as he has been selected to the Keys Citizen’s All-County team as a middle linebacker for two straight years. This week against the Bobcats, he explained his focus during practice, once again, has been more on defense as he expects the Conchs’ projected starter in his V-Back position, senior classmate James Reynolds, back in the lineup.
Reynolds, who Conchs coach Johnny Hughes designated as a game-time decision to play, is one of several Key West seniors who were out of practice on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in preparation for Friday’s contest, including linemen Augie Berlanga, who was diagnosed with a grade 2 sprain in his knee and is out for at least a month, and Andre Otto, who is dealing with an illness.
“That really just messes with our depth everywhere else,” said Hughes. “It was great news that we could at least hope to get Augie back at some point this season because he really helps on the line. James is our big-play guy, he’s strong and can run, so without him we are pulling Jacob and (Jaden) Fox in there, who do a great job, but they are full-time linebackers, too.
“Andre luckily tested negative for COVID, because if that happened we are talking about 10 to 12 players missing the game,” the Conchs coach added.
To further stress the depth chart, starting quarterback Adrian Mira is also probable to play, but if unable to go, Fox would fill in at signal caller, leaving just one V-back, Lavallee.
“Now we are talking that our V-Back, which was so solid to start the season, now just down to one,” said Hughes. “But that’s Key West football, and we just have to roll with it.”
For Lavallee, having a run-first physical team like Boca Raton coming into town on Friday is exactly what the senior is calling for, as he thinks it will help ground his team.
“We are a physically tougher team,” said Lavallee. “We just need to show we are tough and make the right calls on the field.”
His coach agreed, furthering that without the elite speed the program has had in seasons past, the goal this year is to complete 60% of the passing attempts.
“It might just take a few more plays to score this year,” said Hughes. “Some we missed last week just by a hair, so we are close, but we have to get better than the 20% passing rate we were at. It was painstaking watching the film and knowing what should have been, because we have the potential to be a much better team than what we showed. That being said, we did a lot of great things, we just need everybody doing their job. If you have one weak link, it shows.”
The Conchs coach explained that the “weak link” kept changing in the loss, with mistakes happening both mentally and physically.
“It was just a comedy of errors,” said Hughes. “It was just so close to exploding through there, so we have to focus on us this week. We have a lot of first-year guys playing, and sometimes you have to go back and really break it down for them. It’s a repetition thing, and they get going to need thousands of reps to get it and so far they have had dozens.”
That includes Lavallee at V-Back, and even as he grows with the position, the team’s starting middle linebacker still came out in him as he stressed, “I think we beat ourselves last week.”
“We need to play our responsibilities and play hard,” said Lavallee. “We need to work harder this week, because last week we were taking it a little too easily. We were a little overconfident and it got to us, but it was much needed. It was a wake-up call because we now know if we slack off in the week, we will lose.”
Expecting to see four different fronts against the much larger 4M, formerly 8A, Boca Raton, Hughes expects a challenge and any miscue could, once again, he reiterated to his team, be costly.
“They have to know all the different variations and know what to do, because it will be a bunch of crashing and running into each other.” said Hughes, who has TRU Prep Academy scheduled to come into town next Friday, Sept. 9, to replace a lost game. “This will be a challenge but at the end of the day we have to be ready for the district because that’s where you guarantee your playoff spot. So that’s why we play a team like this or Trinity Catholic, or Cardinal Gibbons. It doesn’t get any easier, so we are treating this as a must-win.”