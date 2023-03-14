Thirteen innings into a two-game set at Rex Weech Field against the Key West High baseball team, Bartow finally slide safely into home. But, by that point, Conch pitchers Andris “Lucky” Barroso and Felix Ong had already combined to throw a no-hitter in the series opener on Friday, March 10, and Jacob Burnham had followed with five shutout innings a night later, allowing the Conchs to complete the sweep with 8-0 and 2-1 victories.
“That was big for the pitching,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “It’s always important to win two games, no doubt, but it was very good to see Lucky go those five innings and Burnham was better on Saturday, we saw some fire come out of him, and then the staff combines for one run over 14 innings — our guys were that good.”
In fact, Barroso and Ong combined to allow just two batters beyond the minimum, both walking just one batter, while Barroso did hit one but induced a double play to the next batter and finished with eight strikeouts through the first five and Ong struck out four in the final two frames.
“It’s always a good feeling when you throw a no-hitter,” said Barros, who was making his first of the season. with Ong slated to get the nod on Tuesday, March 14, at Columbus. “It’s always important we pitch well, especially when I have another reliever coming in behind me to do the same thing.”
With the duo dealing on the mound, the Conchs made sure to put the game away early, scoring five runs in their first three at-bats. Key West opened with a run in the first on just one hit by Caden Picardo, then added one in the second on back-to-back triples by Anthony Lariz and Gabe Williams, and Lariz cleared the bases in the third with a double, scoring three after Jack Haggard and Anden Rady opened with singles.
For good cause, Key West scored three more in the sixth with base knocks from Mike Greenberg, Haggard, his third of the game, Jose Perdigon and Wyatt Kuhn, his second, and Ong sealed the game by striking out the side in the seventh.
After having two base runners stranded at first on Friday, it would take three more innings on Saturday for Bartow to even get a runner into scoring position as Burnham allowed just a walk and single through the first two and then stranded a runner at second after allowing a single in the third. In total, Burnham would allow only five base runners on four hits and a walk, none of whom score, through five innings of work.
With Key West leading 2-0 in the sixth, after an RBI double by Picardo in the first and a run-scoring single by Haggard in the third — both scoring Greenberg, who reach via a single each time — Bartow would finally get on the board against Marlin Takovich, but Lariz was called in from centerfield to quiet the Yellow Jacket bats and end the threat by striking out four in the final 1 2/3 innings for the save.
“Through the course of the season, the pitching will sort itself out,” said Henriquez, whose team will go on the road for the first time this season on Tuesday, March 14, at Columbus with first pitch at 3:30 p.m. “Tak didn’t do that bad, his velocity was still around 90 miles per hour, he’s just got to be more consistent in the strike zone. The first game we were real sharp and then the second game, we hit a couple of balls that didn’t get through the gap like they did [Friday], so we had to nip-and-tuck a bit, so it was the pitching that allowed us to win and sometimes that’s going to happen.”