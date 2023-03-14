Thirteen innings into a two-game set at Rex Weech Field against the Key West High baseball team, Bartow finally slide safely into home. But, by that point, Conch pitchers Andris “Lucky” Barroso and Felix Ong had already combined to throw a no-hitter in the series opener on Friday, March 10, and Jacob Burnham had followed with five shutout innings a night later, allowing the Conchs to complete the sweep with 8-0 and 2-1 victories.

“That was big for the pitching,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “It’s always important to win two games, no doubt, but it was very good to see Lucky go those five innings and Burnham was better on Saturday, we saw some fire come out of him, and then the staff combines for one run over 14 innings — our guys were that good.”

