It was a homecoming of sorts on Saturday for former Key West High graduates and now Lemon Bay High School girls soccer coaches Katie (Gonzalez) Cooke and Jason Cooke.
But the Key West girls soccer team did not welcome the 2002 graduates and their Mantas Rays to The Back Yard with open arms.
The Lady Conchs took a 2-0 advantage early in the second half of their non-district match only to falter late going for a 3-2 loss — their second of the season — to Lemon Bay.
Now in her eighth year as Lemon Bay head coach, Cooke played for former Key West coach Scott Paul, who is now an assistant with the Lady Conchs.
“It’s always a little nostalgic and it’s weird because I do feel like Englewood is my home, but it always feels like coming home. I love that we get to play here in The Back Yard. I think it’s fun and it’s great to see how Key West has grown over the years,” said Cooke.
In the seven years, Lemon Bay and Key West have played, it is only the second time the Lady Mantas have made the trek to the Island City. Most of the games were played in late November in Englewood, home of the Lady Mantas. In their first meeting this season, Lemon Bay upended Key West, 4-1.
Although Key West was down eight players, it did not deter them from taking it to Lemon Bay.
With a couple minutes left in the first half, sophomore forward Kathryn Smith netted Key West’s first goal against Mantas’ keeper Isabelle Ragazzone. Not long in the second 40 minutes, senior Izzy Walterson put the Lady Conchs 2-0.
“We gave them that talk at the halftime. We told them they looked like a rec team out there,” said Cooke after the game. “Typically, they do very bad on turf, it’s only the second game we played all year on turf so when they were setting up to take shots the ball just kept rolling and they didn’t expect it. We basically told them Key West wanted it more and they came out with passion and they were able to put the ball away when they needed to.”
After that, Lemon Bay began a barrage of shots on Conchs’ keeper Tegan Lavin, who had 15 saves but could not stop Mantas senior Sophia Cherniak, who scored in the 60th minute to make it a 2-1 game. Minutes later, Lemon Bay knotted the game at 2 on a goal off the boot of Isabella Swelland. With five minutes left to play, Cherniak put in the deciding goal.
Conchs coach Justin Martin did not offer any excuses, rather he heaped the praise on his young squad.
“It was the depth we were missing. We are so accustomed to flying subs in and out, we like to keep players fresh on the field. We’re not accustomed to having players doing 40-minute stretches especially on a hot day like this. In the back end of the second half, our legs began to tire a little bit and our inexperience began to show,” explained Martin, now in his third year as the Lady Conchs coach. “We had a lot of inexperienced freshmen and sophomores out there because they play behind some seniors we were missing today. We told them, don’t be upset, you lost to a very good team that fought back. I was happy with the way they were able to move the ball. When we played them at their place, they were faster.”
In all the years of Key West playing Lemon Bay at home, the Mantas have fed the Conchs, so it was their turn to lay out a spread of Cuban pork and fixings for both teams after the game.
“People that don’t know the connection were asking why are we getting food for Lemon Bay,” explained Coach Paul. “I told them because it’s family, it’s a former player and her husband, both former players at Key West High School whose family is down here in the Keys. They’ve set up a highly successful program and life at Lemon Bay, so it’s a great way to get some away time. When we go there, although were competing with each other. It is more family playing family than it is about being angry or combative towards each other. The thing is we both are going to bring a team that will challenge each other better, we know the quality of coaching on both sides is going to be high and the quality of players and the way they play it going to be high. It’s a really good non-confrontational rivalry.”
With a few games left on the schedule, Martin said this game gave his younger kids plenty of quality playing time.
“I’m excited they got to play. A lot of players that come off the bench for 10-minute stints got 40 minutes today with no subs coming in today. That’s what you want. You want them to walk off the field with nothing left,” said Martin.