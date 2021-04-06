Three times as many wins than losses. Typically that would be the record of the Key West High baseball team, that is except this year when the Conchs have faced a schedule that has an opponent’s record of 151-59 this season including returning home after a four-game road swing only to have the likes of 14-1 Hernando High waiting for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday at Rex Weech Field.
The Leopards would sweep the Conchs, never trailing in either of the games, claiming a 10-3 victory on Friday followed by an 8-5 triumph on Saturday, to send Key West to a season worst five-game losing skid.
The Conchs were tied twice during the 14 innings of play, the first time coming during their first at-bat when Daniel Varela doubled home a run, but from there is was all Leopards as they expanded their lead to six runs before the home squad touched home again in the fourth inning. In that at-bat, Landon Lowe doubled to knock in Michael Alfonso and Kai Smith, but the Conchs would not threaten in the game again as they only had three more base runners the rest of the way.
Despite scoring only three runs in the loss on Friday, Key West did collect eight hits, but only the two scoring doubles by Lowe and Varela went for extra bases. Varela did end up with a multi-it game while Wyatt Kuhn, Preston Herce and Trevor Zuelch all added hits.
A night later it was a similar situation as Hernando took a four-run lead in the first before Key West started to come back with two runs in the second on a double by Varela, double by Zuelch, single by Nate Barroso and two walks.
Key West completed the comeback with runs in the fourth, on a Barroso sacrifice fly, and fifth, when Lowe singled and Varela doubled, to bring the score back even, but Hernando responded in the sixth with a pair of runs.
Lowe did drive in another run in the bottom of the sixth for Key West, but it would be the final run despite putting two runners in scoring position in the final at-bat of the weekend.
Once again, Key West was able to rack up the hits with Zeulch, Lowe and Varela each collecting two, while Kuhn and Barroso each had one.
Jacob Burnham struck out nine Leopards, but still was saddled with the loss after allowing four earned runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
For the just the fourth time in 13 regular-season games, Key West will play a team without a winning record as Barron Collier comes to town for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, with first pitches at 7:30 both nights. The two other times Key West played a team with a losing record, the Conchs won the game.