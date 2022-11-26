From September to November, hundreds of women at the University of Notre Dame receive an opportunity to participate in the largest all-female club at the school, but it’s not the typical organization one would expect at the prestigious establishment. Instead, the all-female club, known as the Baraka Bouts, was founded in 1997 to introduce the women of the Fighting Irish to the sport of boxing.

“Baraka Bouts is the most physically fit club on campus,” the club’s website reads. “If you don’t believe us, attend one of our practices and see for yourself. Whether the day is targeting arms, abs, legs or full body — our coaches and professional trainers are guaranteed to get the participants in shape for the fights.