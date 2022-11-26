From September to November, hundreds of women at the University of Notre Dame receive an opportunity to participate in the largest all-female club at the school, but it’s not the typical organization one would expect at the prestigious establishment. Instead, the all-female club, known as the Baraka Bouts, was founded in 1997 to introduce the women of the Fighting Irish to the sport of boxing.
“Baraka Bouts is the most physically fit club on campus,” the club’s website reads. “If you don’t believe us, attend one of our practices and see for yourself. Whether the day is targeting arms, abs, legs or full body — our coaches and professional trainers are guaranteed to get the participants in shape for the fights.
“Hundreds of women are given the opportunity to participate in the most-unique Notre Dame experience,” the website continues, noting that the Baraka Bouts is not only an athletic club, but also a club committed to service and education. “Pairing service with athletic ability, Baraka Bouts offers an experience no student can forget.”
Leading up to the tournament, participants are asked to fundraise, generally spanning from September to November. In 2018, the bouts raised more than $220,000 and, since 2002, participants have focused their efforts outside the ring toward raising money for the Holy Cross Missions in East Africa. Through ticket sales, advertisements and general donations, the women have offered assistance to the Holy Cross Lake View Secondary School in Jinja, Uganda and St. Joseph’s Hill Secondary School in Kyarusozi, Uganda.
It was on scholarship through the U.S. Navy, while first attending Holy Cross, that 2021 Key West High graduate Ocean Leto, who has a background in boxing training with the Police Athletic League in her hometown, heard of the club and knew, almost instantly, she was going to be part of the Baraka Bouts once enrolled at Notre Dame.
For most of the women who enter, it is their first exposure to boxing, but for Leto, it was a chance to continue with a sport she had been participating in for three years prior with the Key West PAL, while also dividing her time between the Lady Conchs swimming and weightlifting programs.
“I still definitely had a lot of things to work on, and the coaches there were very good at giving pointers and working with all the women,” said Leto.
After four weeks of conditioning and technical training, sparring began, first starting with simple offensive and defensive drills before progressing to full contacts spars that more closely resemble an actual bout, with a coach and two medical assistants supervising every spar.
“Early in the season, we work on how to throw a punch with proper form,” said Leto. “They keep things very secure and make sure everyone is safe when practicing for sparring.”
Despite having a new coach in her corner, Leto expressed she was still very open to receiving advice from her former mentors at the Key West PAL gym.
“I would get calls from coach Scott (Diaz) and coach Ricky (Jackson) and I would ask them from tips and show them footage of me fighting and it was really cool how they supported me,” said Leto.
After months of hard work, and fundraising, it was time to get into the square for the 20th annual Baraka Bouts, which took place during three nights of action, commencing on Nov, 1. Matches are determined according to height, weight and skill level to ensure an even fight with participants, as many who were just training together days earlier were now going to be standing toe-to-toe for three 1:15-minute rounds.
As expected, and admittedly so, Leto was nervous entering the Baraka Bouts, which is viewed by thousands of fans annually on the Notre Dame campus.
“I didn’t know what to expect, there are a lot of girls who are really good boxers,” said Leto, who was fighting with the nickname “The Matador,” which she came across via an online generator but then later learned of the coincidence with Key West legend George Mira Jr. — that she is now honored to hold.
In the quarterfinals, Leto found her groove in the second round, landing an upper cut that staggered Caroline Flannery and kept her on the run the remainder of the match. Leto would earn an unanimous decision from the five judges ringside to advance to the semifinals, where she also was all the judges’ choice for winner against Layann Wardeh to advance to the championship round.
The Matador would finish the tournament undefeated, 3-0, with a third unanimous decision against Monica Caponigro in the finals, to claim the tournament title at Notre Dame.
“That was a really good match and I didn’t know it was going to be unanimous, so that was shocking,” said Leto. “It was great to see how many people showed up from the ROTC as well, and my friends from Holy Cross. It’s been cool to be congratulated by people who I didn’t even know were at the matches, I’m thankful for that.”
The Baraka Bouts bring an end to the season for the Notre Dame women, but the Fighting Irish men also have their go-round in the ring during the Bengal Bouts, also a fundraising event that takes place in the spring that will raise money for Bangladesh.
As for Leto, having now been part of the unique experience that is the Baraka Bouts, she not only expressed she will certainly be back next year to defend her weight class title, but also now has an interest in a potential amateur boxing career.
“I’m going to help with the guys some also, next semester,” said Leto. “This has been a fun experience. It has not been all punching and getting punched. What I like about boxing is that there’s an art of learning how not to get hit and how to move, and how my body works as well, which I think has been a great thing, I know how my muscles should move and stretch and that’s something I recommend. Boxing is a great workout and you learn how everything flows through the body.”