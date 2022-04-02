From the moment Zack Lewicki suffered his second loss at the 2020-21 FHSAA State Finals, eliminating him from the competition, the Conchs’ 195-pounder has been on a mission not just to return to that point, or even medal, but to be a state finalist, wrestling to potentially become the third state champion in Key West High history.
In fact, Lewicki made it very clear all season that “I don’t really care who is in the way, even the state champ from last year, who is still in the weight class, I’m going to bring it to him,” and that’s exactly what the Conch senior did this season, training throughout the summer and even more diligently in the preseason, which led him to become the 11th state finalist in the program’s history, the third consecutive Conchs state finalist, closing his campaign with a 50-4 record and the honor of being The Citizen’s 2021-22 All-Monroe County Wrestler of the Year.
He would go unbeaten through his first 34 matches of the season and entered the postseason at 41-2, but even then Lewicki stated they were all just numbers, as his goal was still to contend for the state championship.
“This has been a long time for me, so I’m ready to get out there and get it done,” Lewicki said before entering the district championship, noting he was not looking to lose again that season.
He would go unbeaten in the district finals, pinning all his opponents in the first period, to help his Key West squad win its 13 consecutive district championship, but in the regionals, the Conch senior suffered a loss, before even getting to face off against the reigning champion in his 195-pound weight class, Mikey TalShahar, but still advanced to the state finals by taking the No. 3 seed in the region.
Entering the state finals, Key West coach Chaz Jimenez predicted Lewicki would reach the finals of his weight class, as the Conchs’ head man claimed all year. “In my opinion, Zach is a Top 2 wrestler in the state of Florida, in any weight class, and it all depends on how he wrestles.”
Sure enough, Lewicki defeated the No. 2-ranked 195-pound matsman in the state, David Mercado of North Bay Haven, who was 53-1 entering the match, in the quarterfinals, and then also avenged a loss to Jensen Beach’s Matt O’Hara, via a 3-0 decision, in the semifinals, to reach the ultimate goal of being a state finalist.
While Lewicki was unable to become just the third Conch state champion, Jimenez expressed it was a huge accomplishment to continue the streak of state finalists as well as being the captain of the 13th consecutive district championship team, which is an unprecedented record by any Monroe County sports program.
It was what Lewicki expected all season long, and why he put in the long hours during the summer to improve, and now, as his coach stated following the seniors’ successful postseason run, “That puts him up there in the records, so he will go down as one of the Conch greats.”
“We are super proud of him,” said Jimenez. “We knew he was going to have a tough go at 195, that’s why we even thought about going 220, but he decided to go the tougher rough, but Zack has just gotten better over the past couple of years, it’s crazy how much better he has gotten, and we are happy for how far he progressed in his career.”