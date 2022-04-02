Vincent Biondoletti

Coral Shores, senior, 106 pounds

Notes: Vincent has been training, pretty much, his whole life, and even though he didn’t get to win the state championship, honestly, he still had a really great tournament. He lost a heart-breaker in the first round but wrestled all the way back through to get to the consolation finals, which is really hard to do at the state finals. Also, he didn’t give up a single takedown at the state tournament to finish fourth.

— CS coach Joe Biondoletti

Dost Bakhtiyorov

Key West, sophomore, 126 pounds

Notes: — Last year as a freshman, Dost had nine wins and this year had 35 wins. Just the amount of work he put into it this year was crazy so I’m super proud of him and the dedication he put into it.]

— KW coach Chaz Jimenez

Jason Flynn

Key West, sophomore, 132 pounds

Notes: Jason is just super talented. He probably wrestled a higher weight class than he should have, but he still did way better than his freshman year and has already started working to be better next year. He’s a natural talent who is going to be really tough to beat in the years coming up.

— KW coach Chaz Jimenez

Austin Tudor

Coral Shores, senior, 182 pounds

Notes: Austin really stepped it up, trained hard, and came in on weight. He just gave 100% effort and even though he missed out on going to the state tournament, I think it was a really successful year for him. He was a district champion and really accomplished the goals he set out for this year.

— CS coach Joe Biondoletti

Ralph Richie

Key West, sophomore, 220 pounds

Notes: Ralph was right there and probably should have been a state qualifier this year, but I think he will definitely be one next year. He has put in a ton of work in the offseason and is one of the hardest workers I have ever had. I’m excited about our future with Ralph.

— KW coach Chaz Jimenez

Andre Otto

Key West, junior, 285 pounds

Notes: The sky’s the limit with Andre. He beat out one of the best kids we have ever had to get the spot and being a state placer in basically his first year is crazy. Andre is a very special talent, and also got an offer from Coastal Carolina and also got honored for one of the films he made, he’s just an incredible human being, so we are excited about his future.

— KW coach Chaz Jimenez