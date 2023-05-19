Come playoff time, nothing has been easy, as evidenced by the last two opponents the Key West High School softball team faced in the Class 4A State Tournament.
In the Region 4-4A Quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 10, the Lady Conchs rallied to get past a stubborn Suncoast High from Riviera Beach. That win catapulted Key West into the semifinals against Somerset Academy of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday, May 16, at The Back Yard.
It took a whole lot of believing in each other and an extra inning to get past the upstart Panthers.
With the game tied at 6 and the season on the line in the bottom of the eighth, junior Scarlet Niles doubled and stole third to put the winning run 60 feet away. With a 2-1 count, senior Isabella Franco crushed a walk-off single to score Niles for a 7-6 victory.
Franco said, although things looked bad late in the game, she believed they could make another comeback.
“I’ve done it once before, I just had to do it for the team,” gleaned Franco, who said they had to battle to pull out the win. “At some points, I had my doubts, but my team picked me up. We really pushed through. I’m really proud of us tonight.”
Now, the No. 2 seed Lady Conchs (18-3) advance to the Region 4-4A Finals championship against top-seeded American Heritage (16-6) at Plantation on Friday, May 19. The Patriots defeated Jensen Beach, 4-0, in the other semifinal to advance against Key West.
Nothing was sure until that final run was scored in the eighth.
The Lady Conchs put a run across home plate in the first. Niles led off with a single, and stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch by Somerset freshman pitcher Caitlyn Diaz for a 1-0 advantage.
Somerset scored a pair of runs in the top of the second to go up 2-1.
Key West came back with three in the bottom of three. Tavyn Gage doubled, advanced to third on a bunt by Niles that was misplayed at third and Gage went home for a 2-2 tie. Niles was on the move stealing bags — three on the day — and went home on an RBI single from Franco to pull ahead 3-2. Up next, Miesha Hernandez doubled and scored on a single by Ty Cervantes. Madelyn Perusse walked to load the bases with one out but could not put another run in the books.
Neither team scored over the next two frames, although the Panthers had runners on the corners in the fourth, but a double play from Hernandez to Gage shut down Somerset.
More good defense helped Key West get out of the fifth. Niles came flying in from centerfield to make a diving grab to end the inning without another run.
Things got out of hand in the sixth. Somerset scored three runs. Key West starting pitcher Nevaeh Arnold loaded the bases and walked in a run for a 4-3 game. Arnold was pulled and fellow junior Chloe Gilday gave up two more runs before the defense could stop the rally, but not until the Panthers held a 5-4 lead.
In the Key West sixth, Alex Rodriguez got on board via an error at third and went to second on the overthrow. Niles crushed a triple to score Rodriguez to knot the game at 5.
Somerset surprised the large crowd with a solo home run over the left field fence by Keira Carbone to take a 6-5 lead before the Conchs stopped the rally.
Once again, Key West tied the game, this time in the bottom of the seventh to send to extra innings. Hernandez singled up the middle and made it to second then third, Cervantes and Perusse each drew a walk to load the bases. Caroline Smith hit into a fielder’s choice to score Hernandez. Rodriguez walked to load the bases again, but Gage struck out.
Fortunately, Gilday was on fire in the eighth, sitting down the Panthers in a row.
Niles led the team with a triple, double and base hit, Cervantes hammered a two-base hit and a base hit, Franco plated two runs on two hits, Hernandez singled twice as Perusse and Gage both singled.
In the circle, Arnold yielded five runs on six hits and walked six with three strikeouts over five. Gilday struck out six over three.
If Garcia was in doubt about the outcome, he never showed, keeping it light with the players.
“I was confident the whole game. We walked a lot of players, and that’s how they got most of their runs. You cannot do that — walk two, passed ball then shot down the line got most of their runs,” said Garcia. “That home run was big. We were trying to walk her because it was a 3-1 count and had one out but just didn’t work out. The girls fought the whole time.”
Diaz went the distance for Somerset, allowed 11 hits, four walks and struck out seven Key West batter.
“I knew if we laid off her rise ball, we could get to her. She was a really good pitcher. We knew we were going to play a good team,” said Garcia. “Defensively, I think they played well, hit well, pitched well but we just did it a little better at the end and that’s what it came down to.”