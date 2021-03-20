A four-pitch walk and back-to-back doubles by Isabelle Perez and Marina Goins on 2-0 counts was how the Key West High softball team opened the first 10 pitches of Thursday’s game at Monroe County rival Marathon High.
The Lady Conchs were not done from there, scoring three more times in the first inning without the luxury of a hit, en route to a mercy-rule 11-0 victory that coach Jason Coach expressed his team was hungry for and it showed as it was finished in five innings on the Lady ’Fins diamond.
“Marathon has some young girls, but they played tough, a couple of euros just led to big innings for us, but if they cut that down I think they can be just as good as their previous years,” said Garcia. “We were just focused on stepping up this week and concentrated in hitting the ball the correct way and moving runners with situational hitting. Regardless of the competition we played, I think we would have done the same to anyone.”
A two-run double in the third by Madison Gonzalez added to the lead, Perez singled in a run in the fourth, and in the fifth it was Goins and Perez once again who knocked in the runs on singles, Perez sending home one and Goins’ good for two runs to go in front by the FHSAA 10-run mercy-rule. Emily Bracher and Yahaira Williams also had hits for Key West as teammates Sabrina Ramirez and Savanah Delph each had an RBI.
“We’ve been trying to get Marina’s swing down, she’s just been missing the ball, and I have to give her credit she’s been working hard,” said Garcia. “Everything she hit she squared up last night, even the foul balls and the ones that went back to the screen, and Bella was also squaring them up pretty well, she had two go off the fence and was really locked in. Now we just need to get the rest of them hitting.”
Marathon would get a runner on in the fifth, on a fielding error by the Conchs, but the runner would be stranded on first when the game came to a close. It was one of only seven runners to reach base against Conchs starter Coral Geide, as she allows three hits, hit two batters and struck out seven in the complete game shutout.
“Marathon put maybe one of two good swings on the ball, but other than that she was lights out,” said Garcia. “She hit her spots well and all her pitches were working. I think she gave up two hits in the first inning and then one the rest of the game and that was it.”
Those Marathon hits came from Kayla Sipe, Allison Paskiewicz and Allison Garcia.
The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Lady Conchs, while it was a second-straight defeat for the Lady ‘Fins, who will be idle during Spring Break with their next game scheduled for March 31 hosting Archbishop Carroll.
“To get back on the right track was key this week and that’s what I preached to them,” said Garcia. “We needed to get back to the basics, like being able to move the runners over, and it worked out pretty well in the win.”
Key West will head out to open the break with a double headers against Pembroke Pines and Doral on Saturday and then on Tuesday at Palmetto.
“These next three games are going to be tough but that’s the competition you want to see to get ready for the districts and regionals,” said Garcia. “Doral just beat the No. 3 team in the country and we are going to be facing their pitcher who is lights out so that will give us a good gage.”
From there they will finally return to the Back Yard on Friday, March 26, against Keys Gate at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 in a double header against Westminster Christian at noon and 2 p.m. It would be the first home games this month for the Lady Conchs, last playing in Key West on Feb. 27.
“Last year we only had two home games when COVID struck and this year we had more scheduled at home but teams had to drop out, like John Carroll, SLAM, TERRA, due to protocols on their side, right before the season started. So it’s been tough being on the road all the time, so when we do get back to Key West, we should be up and ready for our local fans,” said Garcia.