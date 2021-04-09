Admittedly so, Landon Lowe will find himself looking at the stats line for his Key West High baseball team. It’s not something new, as he has followed the Conchs his entire life, born into the baseball tradition as his father, Benny Lowe, once helped lead the Conchs to a state championship, but this season it’s hard not to look like the senior leading his squad first in most of the offensive categories.
Those would be batting average, in which he is hitting .377 this season, hits, of which he has 23, RBI with 16, doubles at seven, triples at two, a .472 on-base percentage, .557 slugging percentage and 1.062 on-base plus slugging percentage. He leads the Conchs in all those, and is second on the team with 16 runs, just three behind team-leader Preston Herce.
“I look at all of them occasionally, but I try not to make it a priority because my priority should be playing well as a team and doing my job in that part,” said Lowe. “I do look at the batting average and RBI just because my role on the team is, A, get on base so others can drive me in and then, when others are on base for me, to drive them in.”
So far it has been success in both roles for Lowe, as he has reached base safely in every game this season — during the three games he did not get a hit but was hit by a pitch — while the senior also has five more RBI than the next closest Conchs — senior classmates Daniel Varela and Michael Alfonso, both sitting at 11.
Despite having an 18-game on-base streak, Lowe stressed it will not change his approach at the plate.
“Now that I’m aware of it, I’m going to strive for it, but I was trying to do that either way, so really it’s just a cool stat to have,” said Lowe.
His mentality at the plate this year, batting a majority of the year out of the 3- or 4-hole, has been to stay aggressive and not take any at-bat for granted, he said.
“Especially with the season we’ve been having, every at-bat counts, even more so with COVID still threatening to potentially shut down our season again,” said Lowe. “So I’ve been trying to stay up the middle.”
It’s a much different role for Lowe, who began his career batting primarily as the second hitter in the Conchs’ lineup.
“It’s been a change and I appreciate the role of the two-hole guy to move them over and set up for the big boppers, but I also feel I’m ready for this role and I knew how to do it,” said Lowe. “I just needed a couple of at-bats at the beginning of the year to get my feet wet but, now that I have, I’m really enjoying it.”
He has shown he knows how to be clutch as he has driven in runs in 11 different games this season, with a season-best four RBI to help Key West defeat nationally-ranked Spruce Creek. He is on a current four-game hit streak while driving in runs in three straight, all of which have gone for loss, as Key West is riding a season-worst five-game skid.
“It’s definitely been tough, but I think it’s a testament to how hard the game of baseball really is and also a testament to how tough we are having gone through all those struggles and still being as close as a team as we are,” said Lowe. “We have had a tough schedule and, for the guys who are not experienced, I hope it’s going to make a difference in the long run, and in the future, they will be ready to win those one-run games.”
For that matter, Lowe has not had a full varsity career, despite being on the team since his freshman season, as arm surgery and COVID took away two of those campaigns.
“I was thinking that it’s almost like the end of my sophomore season, based on the number of games I have played, but I think it kind of forced me to not take every moment for granted,” said Lowe. “Even if we are having a tough season, I’m still playing the game I love for the city I love and ever since I was little I’ve wanted to play for the Conchs. I think everything happens for a reason and I just look forward to the next game in front of me.”
Up next for Key West is Barron Collier, who come into a two-game set at the Rex on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, at 7:30 both nights. The Cougars enter the game under the .500 mark (9-10 overall), and while the Conchs (5-12) have beaten every team they have played this year with a losing record, Lowe stressed they are not taking the visitors for granted.
“I think Baron Collier is pretty similar to use, in the fact they have also played a tough schedule, so we definitely are not looking down on them,” said Lowe. “I think coach Ralph has done a good job getting us ready for every game, despite any record, we treat every team the same, which means we are each doing our jobs and playing our brand of baseball. I’m also excited to get them at home and hopefully win a pair of games here this weekend.”
A win at the Rex would be the first for Key West since the preseason finale against Coral Shores on Feb, 13. Key West will have a good opportunity to claim the win as Alfonso, the Conchs ace, will receive his first home start of the season. On the season, Alfonso has a 2.88 ERA, striking out 51 and walking just six in 41.1 innings of work.
“He’s done a great job for us all year and it’s pretty crazy he’s getting his first start at home this late in the season,” said Lowe. “I’m super excited for him and I know he’s going to go out there and put up a solid start like he has been doing no matter the circumstances. We know he’s going to give us that solid start and I’m also excited for the fans to get their chance to see him pitch.”
While Alfonso is finally on the mound at home, Key West will still be without senior leadoff hitter Logan Pellicer, who has been dealing with a back injury all season.
“He’s our table-setter in the leadoff spot and a huge presence in the field and not having him there had made some of the younger kisd have to step up and fill in his role the best they can but I think that I can speak for the coaching staff, the players and the fans, we all miss Spike,” said Lowe. “We hope we can get him back at some point.”
Without Pellicier, it has also forced Lowe to transition to centerfield, a role he admits he did not necessarily volunteer for but certainly did not turn down when asked by the coaching staff.
“Once I was presented with the idea, of course I was going to do anything needed if they felt it was going to help the team,” said Lowe. “I’ll say I was excited about the opportunity.”
All the more reason while Lowe is aiming to finish his final campaign the crimson and gray batting above .400, a mark he set for himself after he realized there were not enough scheduled games to break any single-season records this year, he expressed he’d gladly trade any of his team-leading statics for a district title and another run toward at adding to the school’s state-record 11 championships.
“I think a couple of playoffs games at home would do a lot of things for a lot of different people,” said Lowe. “I think it would bring hope to the fans about the future, and for the players to get that experience at such a young age would be huge and I’d trade it out for sure.”