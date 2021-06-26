Coming in as a freshman on the varsity squad for the Key West High baseball team, there was a ton of hype surrounding Landon Lowe. The son of Conchs legend Benny Lowe and nephew to Bobby Lowe, who were both state champions in the mid- to late 1990s, the expectations for Landon were, needless to say, great.
“I put him up here as a freshman so he could develop at the varsity level, and like all young kids they go through the bumps in the road,” said Conchs coach Ralph Henriquez.
As a freshman, Lowe would get his feet wet with 38 at-bats in 54 trips to the plate, collecting seven hits, one for extra bases, and seven RBI.
Those expectations would have to wait the next two seasons, as Lowe received more opportunities his freshman campaign than he did as a sophomore and junior, after an injury kept him to just four games his second season — during which he collected three hits and two RBI in 11 official at-bats — and then last year was cut short by the coronavirus shutdown, at which point he had five hits, two for extra bases in 24 official at-bats.
That brought him into his senior season as a four-year varsity player, who had the stats and experience equivalent of a second-year player — with a career average of .205 with 15 hits in 73 official trips to the plate.
This season Lowe nearly doubled all those statistics as he went to the plate 101 times, 86 going for official at-bats, during which he collected 33 hits, 12 for extra bases including his first career home run at Rex Weech Field, which was good for a team-best 21 RBI and a .384 batting average for the Conchs this season and to be named The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
In order to achieve those statistics, Lowe reached base safely in 24 of Key West’s 25 games this season, getting a hit in 20 of those games, for an on-base percentage of .460 and a team-high 1.041 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Four of the five times he did not get a base hit in a game this season, he was hit by a pitch.
Those stats are all coming against the fourth hardest-rated schedule in the state this season at the 4A level.
“It was already quite a season and without him, we would have really had trouble scoring runs,” said Henriquez. “The big thing for him that he always had a good plan at the plate. He got a lot of extra hitting in to prepare for games, and it resulted in him having a good year as he did.”
It was not just at the plate but also in the field where Lowe gave his all for the team, as the Conchs’ starting second baseman to begin the season was asked to make the switch to centerfield this season midway through the season — which he did without hesitation.
“It was a necessity for us because we had so many outfield injuries, but not only was it helpful to the ball club, it was also more to help him develop when he goes to Indian River and give him some versatility at the college level,” said Henriquez. “For me, the ball club comes first and sometimes players do have to sacrifice a bit, but in his case, the versatility he provided made us better wherever we played him.”
Lowe is part of the 21 players from Key West High to earn a spot on a college roster in the last three seasons, and going into it having both infield and outfield experience, according to the Conchs coach, will better his opportunities at the next level.
“For a player to make the transition from high school to a junior college or a junior college to a four-year university is tough enough but right now, with the extra players still in college due to the extra year due to COVID, to be able to play multiple positions at that level, you’ll give yourself a better chance to stick around,” said Henriquez. “That’s what I can see Landon doing.”
After all, Lowe had similar expectations coming into Key West High and Henriquez does not see why they would change entering college.
“I put his father in Indiana River, I put his uncle at Edison and now Landon is headed to Indian River,” said Henriquez. “Landon will be well-prepared to be a versatile player at Indian River and he’ll do just fine.