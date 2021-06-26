Michael Alfonso

Key West, Senior, Pitcher

STATS: 4-4, 3.50 ERA, 1 CG, 60 IP, 74 Ks — 12 RBI, 9 R

Notes: “Michael made a big change from infield to being our No. 1 and he has a lot of potential there. He has a good arm and good size and in that short period he did a really great job for us.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez

Tyler Rodriguez

Coral Shores, Junior, Pitcher

STATS: 1-1, 6.51 ERA, 1 CG, 33.1 IP, 38 Ks

Notes: “Tyler gave us a great chance to win when on the mound.”

— CS coach Joe Molinaro

Matt Kratzert

Marathon, Senior, Pitcher

STATS: 2-4, 4.88 ERA, 51.2 IP, 60 Ks

Notes: “Matt was our senior we leaned on, as our go-to guy to start big games. As a senior with a lot of experience, he was able to eat a lot of innings for us and battled for us all season.”

— Mar. coach Joey Gonzalez

Jacob Burnham

Key West, Freshman, Pitcher

STATS: 3-3, 4.69 ERA, 1 CG, 34.1 IP, 31 Ks

Notes: “Jacob pitched against some pretty good clubs on Saturdays and looked pretty good throughout the year.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez

Dylan Ziels

Marathon, Freshman, Pitcher

STATS: 3-1, 4.16 ERA, 33.2 IP, 47 Ks — .259 Avg., 11 RBI, 4 doubles, 1 triple

Notes: “Dylan was lights out on the mound for us this year and gave us a quality start every single time, even against top-notch caliber opponents. He was also our cleanup guy at the plate.”

— Mar. coach Joey Gonzalez

Andris Barroso

Key West, Sophomore, Pitcher

STATS: 1-2, 4.14 ERA, 27 IP, 19 Ks

Notes: “Lucky did some pretty good things for us out of the bullpen, especially at the end of the year. He is a very good competitor and is in the mix to start for us.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez

Dylan Bloom

Coral Shores, Sophomore, Pitcher/Shortstop

STATS: 4.11 ERA, 32.1 IP, 26 Ks — .250 Avg., 5 RBI

Notes: “Dylan is dependable on both sides of the ball.”

— CS coach Joe Molinaro

Ryan Yablon

Marathon, Sophomore, Pitcher/Third Base

STATS: 4.03 ERA, 1 SV, 24.1 IP, 30 Ks — .267 Avg., 8 RBI, 3 doubles

Notes: “Ryan was our bullpen workhorse, coming out of the pen in 15 games. Any time we were in a pinch, he came in and got us out of the jam. He was also made only two errors at third all season.”

— Mar. coach Joey Gonzalez

Corbin Neller

Marathon, Junior, Pitcher/Second Base

STATS: 2-1, 1.75 ERA, 20 IP, 14 Ks — .203 Avg., 10 R

Notes: “Corbin grew so much in every asset of the game from last year, but especially defensively. He was making tough plays look routine this year and a major part of that was his maturity.

— Mar. coach Joey Gonzalez

Daniel Varela

Key West, Senior, Catcher

STATS: .244 Avg, 13 RBI, 2 HR, 4 Doubles

Notes: “Daniel improved a lot this year, a whole lot, in catching and hitting. He was a big part of the lineup out of the No. 4 spot.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez

Steel Mientkiewicz

Coral Shores, Freshman, Catcher

STATS: .303 Avg., 9 RBI, 2 doubles

Notes: “Steel led the team in average and RBI as a freshman.”

— CS coach Joe Molinaro

Trevor Zuelch

Key West, Junior, First Base

STATS: .261 Avg, 13 R, 7 RBI, 5 doubles

Notes: “Trevor had a great ball game in the districts, getting two hits and all three times he batted he hit the ball hard.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez

Kai Smith

Key West, Junior, Shortstop

STATS: .284 Avg., 18 R, 8 RBI, 2 Doubles

“Kai got going at the end of the season and hit very well. He was a solid glove for us at shortstop all year and really came on strong with his bat.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez

Preston Herce

Key West, Junior, Third Base/Catcher

STATS: .269 Avg, 24 R, 9 RBI, 1HR, 5 Doubles, 1 triple

“He batted third and fourth for us all year, even though it was a down year for him. This is going to be a big year for him coming up.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez

Nate Barroso

Key West, Senior, Outfielder

STATS: .326 Avg, 4 R, 12 RBI, 2 doubles

“Nate came from nowhere but he earned everything he got this year. I never thought he was going to be able to hit as well as he did this year. He really overachieved.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez

Ben Hiller

Marathon, Junior, Outfield/Third Base

STATS: .375 Avg, 10 R, 13 RBI, 3 Doubles, 4 triples

“Ben was our team MVP, without a doubt. He didn’t miss an inning the entire season, was our anchor in the lineup and was very versatile defensively.”

— Mar. coach Joey Gonzalez

Logan Pellicier

Key West, Senior, Outfielder

STATS: .282 Avg., 9 R, 6 RBI, 3 doubles, 2 triples

“Logan was hurt most of the year, but when he was healthy he was our leadoff hitter and the fastest guy in our outfield.”

— K.W. coach Ralph Henriquez