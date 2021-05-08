Jesse Brady

Key West, Senior, No. 2

“Jesse was the team captain and it was not hard to look up to her because of how hard she tried even with the injury she was going through and she just continued to drive the whole season. She put in a lot of work off the court to be in shape to be able to play.”

— KW coach Paul Findley

Maddox Lowe

Key West, Sophomore, No. 3

“Maddox had to move up to No. 1 at the end of the season, which is really tough to do, and still played really well. She is a good all-around athlete which I think help her make that considerable leap from No. 3 to No. 1.”

— KW coach Paul Findley

Mali Strunk

Key West, Freshman, No. 5

“Mali won against LaSalle and was pretty unbeatable in general this season. She has a style of play that drives the other players crazy because she never misses or makes mistakes. Any player who goes against her is going to have to beat her, she does not go out and lose.”

— KW coach Paul Findley

Harmony Holmquist

Coral Shores, Junior, No. 1

“Harmony has had an impressive season this year with challenging competition playing the number one girls position. She has given 110% on and off the court. Her composure and etiquette towards her teammates and competitors is always gracious and respectful.

— CS coach Kim Browning

Lillian Guo

Marathon, Junior, No. 1

“Lillian was our most experienced player by far this year and did her best despite the circumstances. She still has one more year even though she’s already been on the team for five years as the No. 1 player each year and has been a player of the year four times.”

— Mar. Coach Richard Lorenz