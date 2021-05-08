When the decision was made for Sophia Lyashenko to attend the Sanchez Casal Tennis Academy during her sophomore season, she had no idea it was going to be her only outlet to play any sports without interruption throughout the winter and the spring seasons.
As it turns out, while most of her Key West High teammates were forced off the court due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Lyashenko continued on against some high-level competition at the academy, which in turn led her to becoming The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year as a junior.
“There was really no other way to do that during that time,” said Key West High coach Paul Findlay. “She was not only able to continue to play but she was surrounded by competitive players who were holding their own tournaments amongst themselves.”
When she returned to Key West in the summer — even though similar to most she too was shut down and unable begin practicing again until just before the start of the season — her game has noticeably improved, according to Findlay, expressing it was easy to see she was bigger, faster and stronger.
“Her serve had improved quite a bit,” said Findlay. “They do a lot of physical work up there as well, so really her strength was a major increase.”
Because of that extra training, Findlay expected nothing less than for her to be the top player in the county this season. That meant having to defeat Marathon’s No. 1 Lillian Guo, who had not suffered a loss to a county opponent in five seasons. Lyasheno would not only claim the season series between the county’s top two female players, but in the final match she dominated the action, winning 8-1.
“Even, though she was happy, she thought she should have beaten her by more the first time,” Findlay said about the 9-8 victory in the initial meeting of the year between the Guo and Lyashenko. “She was a little nervous because she hadn’t beaten her as a freshman, but that last time they played this year, Sophia beat her 8-1.”
Despite all the time she sacrificed and dedication to improving, Lyashenko did not get to see the full dividends as contact tracing forced her to quarantine for 14 days and miss the district tournament, in essence eliminating her from postseason play.
“She was very upset and we tried to talk some sense into them and letting her play,” said Findlay. “It was really a disappointment she couldn’t because of all the extra work she was able to put in since her sophomore year.”
It now makes two seasons of not playing in the FHSAA district tournament, which the Conchs coach expressed he hopes is motivation for Lyashenko to continue her upward climb in the tennis world.
“She has a natural ability to play tennis,” said Findlay. “I just hope she gets one season to see what she can do in the district tournament, she deserves that much.”