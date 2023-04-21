Throughout middle school and into her freshman campaign, Mikkel Ross made her mark on the Marathon High athletics in multiple sports during each season but then a knee injury ended her sophomore campaign before it ever started.

“She was super determined because she was out her sophomore year,” said Marathon weightlifting coach Jesse Schubert. “The day after she was cleared, she started going 100%, there was really no telling her to slow down, it’s not in her vocabulary.”

