Throughout middle school and into her freshman campaign, Mikkel Ross made her mark on the Marathon High athletics in multiple sports during each season but then a knee injury ended her sophomore campaign before it ever started.
“She was super determined because she was out her sophomore year,” said Marathon weightlifting coach Jesse Schubert. “The day after she was cleared, she started going 100%, there was really no telling her to slow down, it’s not in her vocabulary.”
The determination Ross showed to recover to her prior form propelled her to become a FHSSA girls weightlifting state medalist, placing fifth in the 129-pound weight class, to become the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County girls weightlifting Athlete of the Year.
“She just went and went all season, and she was definitely determined, state was her goal all along,” said Schubert. “Did not miss a beat after missing the prior season. She had the summer to get her barring in the weight room, but she had just gotten out of cross country, which she went to states for, so she was chomping at the bit to get in there.”
Before her run to the state championship even began, Ross first had to make a decision as no longer would Marathon High allow athletes to play multiple sports during a season, meaning the Lady ‘Fins junior had to choose between soccer or weightlifting.
“I didn’t know which way it would go, but I saw her in the weight room, off and on, to start the year and she told me then she was going to choose weightlifting,” said Schubert. “I was obviously happy with her decision and I’m glad it all worked out.”
During districts is when her coach expressed that Ross really showed her state championship potential.
“In practice, she was always doing more reps but in the competition you only get three tries, so we worked on consistency and once she started hitting those higher numbers, we were pretty sure, going into regionals, she was going to make it to states,” said Schubert. “It was just a matter of if she could do her heaviest that she does in practice, during a meet.”
By the time of the FHSAA State Championship — after placing first in districts with a combined lift of 255 pounds in traditional and 240 in Olympic and third in traditional at regionals with a 255 and second in Olympic at 240 pounds — Ross was lifting the weight she was working for in practice.
“She just had some solid lifts,” said Schubert about the state final, when she took fifth in traditional with a combined weight of 275 pounds and seventh Olympic lifts at 245 pounds. “I know she was enjoying every bit of it and you can see that she’s going to be a leader for the team, for sure. She has a big voice on the team and is always leading by example, so she will be the first one in everyday and the last to leave. As a coach, that’s what you want.”
Now a member of the Dolphins’ track and field team, Ross remains in the weight room, already preparing to make one final impact for Marathon during her senior year.
“It’s fun and sad to say she’s going to be a senior,” said Schubert, noting that as a team, with most of the players dispersing into different sports, have yet to make a summer plan. “I know all the sports teams will be sad to see her leave, but I think she will have a good finish.”