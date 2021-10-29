Throw the time out the window as during the District 16-1A Finals on Wednesday, Oct. 27, host Palmer Trinity decided the postseason would be the best time to change its home course. That proved to put a major toll on the overall times, as most runners were roughly two minutes slower than expected, and turned out to be justified by the fact the 3-mile race was actually a quarter-mile longer than estimated by the Falcons staff.
“The kids said the course felt long and their watches said it was,” said Murpy, noting it had rained in the morning, which added to the wetness and humidity on the course. “Overall it was one of those races where the placement per team went nearly dead on the virtual results for both boys and girls with a few point differences here and there.”
Add in a few areas where the harriers were sloshing through several bogs located on the course and the times were much slower, but in the end the results were all that mattered. And Dolphins senior Pedro Zapata made the most of it by placing second overall in the boys race, while Maeve Merryman was the top Lady ’Fin in 11th overall.
“It was the same course for everyone, so it became more about placement, but at the same time I don’t know if we ran good or bad,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy. “Pedro had an excellent race and overall as a team we did what we needed to do and we are moving on, so we are not going to put too much through into it.”
The closest any Dolphin runner would come to a personal record on the extended course was sixth-grader Tony Bursa, who broke into the team’s top five for the first time with a 21:40, just 10 seconds slower than his best career time that he ran just a week ago on Marathon’s very fast home course down Sombrero Beach Road. His brothers, Vance Bursa was 13th overall, and Jakob Bursa was 19th, while Enrique Escobar took 23rd, with Mikkel Roos coming in 15th overall for the Lady ’Fins to easily help Marathon qualify for the Region 4-1A Finals, which will be held next Friday, Nov. 5, in Boca Raton. The Dolphins boys took third overall and the Lady ’Fins were fourth, with the top teams from the district advancing.
“We now have time to train,” said Murphy. “They have switched up to be more team-based than individuals going on, with more teams advancing and now only the Top 3 individuals going instead of the Top 15.”
Thirty-two teams will advance to the FHSAA 1A State Finals, doubling last season, and Murphy noted the Region 4-1A race will likely be the exact opposite of the district rounds, as it will be held at the South Regional Park in Boca Raton which is “probably the fastest course in South Florida” according to the coach. The Boca course will be where all the Monroe County teams run in the regional round, after the Coral Shores and Key West teams partook in the District 16-2A race on Friday at Larry Thompson Park in Miami.
“If you look at everyone’s personal records that have run on and it was based off running at this course,” Murphy said about the regional race. “We are excited because the course we are running, we haven’t run on yet, which should make everyone feel better about this time after this last run.”