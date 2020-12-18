After a grueling schedule including three games in six days, the Marathon boys soccer team lost Wednesday, 5-2, against visiting St. Brendan.
“The game was not the game were expecting it to be,” according to Marathon coach Arno Silva.
Silva pointed out his team held up fairly well in the first half. The score was tied at 1 at the half, but Silva said his team lacked energy in the second half, which was when the game got away from them. Silva said St. Brendan is a talented team and they played a good game.
Marathon’s two goals on the day came from Patrick Crews, in the first half, and Pedro Zapata, got one deep into the second half.
“We were all tired,” said Silva. “We played against Silver Palms on Friday, then we played the Christian school from Homestead on Monday and then we played against Keys Gate [on Tuesday].”
Silva said the kids poured their heart and soul into the game against Keys Gate and it was the best game they had ever played against them. Keys Gate was the top team in the district last year, but in 50 minutes of play Tuesday, Marathon scored eight goals against them.
Despite being tired from the previous night’s game, Silva said his team created some very good opportunities against St. Brendan, but they just missed making the goals.
Even in the loss, the coach said several players performed well in the game.
“Delvin [Solis], he is a very good defender and he played outstanding. Jimmy [Gimeranes] missed a penalty kick, but he was doing really well. Carlos [Avena] did a pretty good job as well. He is our center/midfielder, but he helped make the difference on our left side.”
Marathon now stands at 3-3 for the season and they are 2-1 in district play.
Silva feels his team has a “pretty good shot” going forward this season. He explained he has a young team, but he also has eight seniors who are flourishing right now and doing what they can to have their best year.
Recapping the season, the coach said he was pleased with the earl- season victories over Coral Shores and Key West, but he was especially pleased with the victory over Keys Gate.
He expressed some frustration with some of the games, which were scheduled prior to Thanksgiving, having to be pushed until after the holiday and the extra stress that placed on his team, but he also was very understanding given the circumstances.
Silva said his players have pulled through the tough stretch of schedule relatively well and now will have an extended break from competition before returning to play the six games they are scheduled to play in January.