And just like that, Marathon’s winning streak was over, as Friday afternoon’s game at Palmer Trinity quickly got away from the Dolphins and they were handed a 41-7 loss.
Last week, Marathon ended a 17-game losing streak that dated back to 2018, with a 19-7 victory against Archbishop Carroll in Miami.
On Friday, though, the Dolphins quickly went down 41-0, as Palmer Trinity’s Jose Corbo was a scoring machine, scoring four touchdowns by himself and another added by Alvaro Ortega-Morales.
Despite the sizeable lead midway through the second half, Palmer continued playing aggressively, often showing a no-huddle offense. The squad kept charging up to the line of scrimmage as they showed little mercy on Marathon, which was hoping for its second consecutive triumph this season.
One of the few highlights for the Marathon defense came in the third quarter when they managed to strip the ball and recover a fumble.
However, offensively, Marathon did not show the same sense of urgency as Palmer, as they continued lining up in a conservative tight formation, which did not feature any receivers lined up wide. However, that changed late in the game when Marathon’s offense suddenly came alive, and quarterback Michael Merryman started connecting with Miguel Avena, first on a 35-yard completion and then on a 44-yard touchdown pass, which closed the gap to 41-7.
Marathon seemed content with that score, as they did not attempt an onside kick on the ensuring kickoff. Instead, they kicked off deep.
The Dolphins (1-5) may be looking to use that touchdown drive as something to build on as they host rival Coral Shores (4-3) in Thursday night’s season finale at 7.