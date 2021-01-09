They fell behind early, but the Marathon boys basketball team showed heart by storming back to chalk up their first victory of the season, defeating Westwood Christian 50-44 Thursday night.
“It was good to get the monkey off our back,” said coach Kevin Freeman.
In his post-game analysis, Freeman said there is still a lot to clean up, but added it was good to get that first win: “This gives the boys a little confidence.”
The team is now 1-3 on the season, after missing nearly two weeks before the holiday break due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Marathon was trailing 11-5 after the first quarter, but the Dolphins climbed back into it, trailing only by two at the half, 27-25. Adrian Cruz burst onto the scene scoring 13 of his career-high 17 points in the second quarter. Cruz was also active the rest of the game, going 3-for-3 on the night from the free-throw line while adding two steals and a rebound.
“He [Cruz] got in a good rhythm shooting and the team continued to feed him,” said Freeman.
The third saw Marathon take the lead in a nail-bitter, 37-36, with sophomore Alex Perez guiding the way with six points in that quarter and Jordan Rodriquez knocking one down from beyond the arc to help him finished with 10 points on the night, three steals and two rebounds. Perez had a big night too, adding five steals and eight rebounds in the contest.
Marathon’s defense stepped up in the fourth quarter as Fisher Coleman-Sayer hustled and came up big with some key rebounds, even diving on the hardwood at times for loose balls.
A happy-sounding Freeman said that is exactly the type of play that had been missing in the three previous games.
Rodriquez and Dominic Cruz additionally hit 3-pointers in the fourth and Perez went 3-for-4 from the three-point line to seal the deal for Marathon.
The coach, whose team faced Colonial Christian on Friday at 4 p.m., explained his team still turned over the ball a lot, but he expressed, “Fortunately, it didn’t cost us. We need to take better care of the ball if we want to win some more games.”