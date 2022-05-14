It was a historic season for the Key West High School girls lacrosse team, as the Lady Conchs finished with their best record at 13-3 and captured the District 16-1A Championship.
After a successful 2021 season but no district title, Coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said the entire team began to take the game more seriously, and none more than junior Bella Marchiano.
During the span of 16 games this year, Marchiano led the team in scoring with 40 goals and 16 assists for 56 points. She scooped up 44 ground balls and caused 15 turnovers. The previous season, Marchiano had 22 goals and 17 assists.
Her transformation from 2021 to this season proved to be the catalyst for the Lady Conchs’ success.
Along with six teammates, Marchiano was selected first team, all district team.
Add the next honor, Marchiano is The Citizen’s All Monroe County Player of the Year.
“Bella was our offensive leader. She was crucial in transitions both on attack and defense; she would chase down the ball to re-defend while perfectly and patiently timing her checks to get the ball back,” said Giacopuzzi. “Her stick skills and hustle 100%, all of the time, which made her a huge threat on the field.”
The coach said she saw Marchiano play 10 years ago in the youth league and knew she was special.
“She has been playing since 2012 when the youth league started down here. When I jumped in in 2013, I remember Bella, I remember Rachel (Owens), and Ella (Baxter) and Blake Wilson and all of these kids who have been around a really long time. I knew something was different about Bella. She loved the sport, and she has been working and practicing for 10 years and that’s what sets her apart from everyone else,” said Giacopuzzi. “Bella is one of those girls who lives and breathes lacrosse, she grinds every single day. From last year to this year the difference is she’s been practicing a lot — every single day — and it shows.”
Her offensive skills really confounded many goalies, explained Giacopuzzi.
“She’s got wicked shots and she’s got a variety of shots. She scores with both hands, she can score a twizzler trick shot, she can rip from the line on an eight-meter, she can do all of it because she grinds — that’s the difference,” affirmed Giacopuzzi, who said it starts a home for Marchiano. “Her mom, Jenn Marchiano, played a few years in high school and there’s family passions. Not just that, her mom is out there with her every weekend, every spare moment, they are finding a space and they are playing together. Jenn and I coached in the youth league. She loves the game, shares it with Bella and clearly has passed it on. She wants her to succeed, too, so she’s out there throwing, catching, grinding, pushing her. I know Bella also spends hours studying the game. Watching collegiate players, watching their moves over and over. And then goes into the back yard and figure out what they’re doing.”
With such a successful year behind and big plans for the future, Giacopuzzi said it was an entire team effort and they will continue to grow.
“Everyone stepped up their game, all across the field. You could see the change from this year to last year which means they’re practicing in the off-season; they are continuing their game. They’re not just showing up in January having done nothing, which is huge for us, it’s how we’re going to grow,” stressed Giacopuzzi. “You can’t put you stick down and pick it up and be any better. Bella is out there grinding and she is bringing Ella along with her. Together they’re out there grinding, studying, watching people, learning, they’re doing it all the time. They are living and breathing lacrosse and it shows, it’s amazing to have someone else have that passion and set their sights on something and then go get.”
Marchiano’s hard work has paid off with a chance to play at the collegiate level.
“She’s a junior commit, our first ever. She’s committed to Palm Beach Atlantic University, the Sailfish, a DII school,” said the coach, who wants to take the Lady Conchs to the next level, which means even more commitment and tougher games. “We have to challenge ourselves, we have to keep doing that. We have a strong incoming senior class, eight or nine girls and have a couple girls coming up from the youth league. They’ve got the skill sets, it’s a matter of learning the game, the whole entire game. Hopefully they’ll be out there with us in the fall when we get back at it.”