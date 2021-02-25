After setting record after record at Key West High, Nicole Matysik has continued to strive for that same aspiration in college, at Furman University, as she set her own personal mark in the mile on Feb. 9 and followed that with another on Feb. 19 in the 3K.
“I love the feeling of crossing the line and seeing a shiny PR and collecting a new medal, but it’s a very small percentage of moments that consist of that,” Matysik said via a Facebook post. “It’s the best feeling to put everything you have into preparation and execution.”
Her first PR came at the University of South Carolina in an indoor meet, during which she ran a 4 minute and 54-second mile, but was edged out at the finish line by a University of Kentucky opponent by less than a half a second.
“Sometimes you cross the line after you give it your all and you are short of your goal,” said Matysik. “I’ve struggled for four years to string together a season of health and fitness. I’ve seen glimpses of my ‘true self,’ but it’d be followed by a stress fracture, deficient blood work, another fracture, and a pandemic ... but I was driven by a love of competition.”
In order to battle through, Matysik resorted to doing what she knows best: competing.
“Competing with myself every damn day to get another inch better because I knew that would eventually translate onto the track,” said Matysik. “During setbacks, I never fell out of love with the process. I’d be lying if I said I was always happy and cheerful, but I can with certainty say I’ve always been determined.”
It was with that mentality, after just getting edged out a week earlier, Matysik made a promise to herself that “it would not happen again.”
And it didn’t, as on the next go around Matysik won her 3K race on lean, just ahead of an opponent from LSU, in a personal record 9 minutes and 47 seconds.
“Haven’t run the 3K in a while but happy to come away with another PR,” said Matysik, who noted she will next run with Furman in the conference championships. “I am so thankful for my incredible support system who has propelled me forward during hard times. You all make the tough times more bearable and the great times so much sweeter. I can’t wait to continue working towards many beautiful moments: both the shiny PR/ record/ medal-worthy ones but also the ones that knock you on your butt and leave you in tears. Because that’s what makes this sport so beautiful, the ups and the downs. It’s called the grind.”