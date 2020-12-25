When Alyssa McRae first joined the Key West High basketball team as a sophomore, she instantly because the leading scorer of a squad that had won 16 total games in the previous four campaigns.
In her first season, she averaged 28.3 points per game and last year scored at a 23.1 per game clip, guiding the Lady Conchs to match that win total in half the time. Still, all along, she knew in order to restore a winning culture to Key West she would have to help them understand that it is better to give rather than receive all the scoring opportunities.
“I knew it would be a lot of work but I never doubted we could do it,” McRae said. “You just have to make your way up and we had to start from the bottom and make our way up from there.”
This season McRae believes her team is taking on that mentality and they are showing it on the court as the senior is no longer the leading scorer on the squad, that honor belongs to junior Mohina Rahkmonova at 17.8 points per game while her classmate Jenkavia Harper is also scoring at a 9.0 point per game average. Instead, McRae is now into the gift of giving as she is averaging a team- and career-best 4.0 assists per game this season.
“I like passing honestly,” said McRae. “Being able to make the crazy passes is something that I enjoy more than always shooting.”
That’s not to say McRae is not scoring this season as she is second on the team with a 16.4 point per game average with a team-high 13 3-pointers, but admitted even when she’s having an “off game it’s better for me knowing they can and will make it.”
“It’s definitely better having other people step up and be able to score too,” McRae said. “All they needed was confidence in themselves. They need somebody to look up to and that just happened to be me. Mohina is playing well, she’s so good, they’re all good players.”
With that added confidence, McRae believes the Lady Conchs can finish with their first winning record since the 2009-10 campaign, especially after defeating Coral Shores just before the holiday break for the first time in four seasons.
“Now that we have gone head-to-head and beat a lot of those teams in our district, including Coral Shores, I feel we can win it,” McRae said.
To keep her younger team — with only one other senior, Sarah Centonze, on the squad — focused on the prize at hand of winning the district crown and finishing above .500, McRae explained she will have to continue to be that coach on the court.
“When they are down I’m always telling them to pick it up,” McRae said. “It’s a lot of pressure because I know I can’t get down because they will too. I just have to stay happy and positive and I think we can do it this year.”
For that matter, it goes beyond just this season as she claimed she would be back in the coming seasons hoping to see the giving spirit still with the Lady Conchs.
“When I got here they weren’t so good and now we are and that makes me feel good knowing what I’ve been able to do for them,” McRae said. “I’ve watched them grow this far and I think they will only get better, or at least I hope so, even after I go on to college.”