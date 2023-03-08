The Key West High wrestling state qualifiers, from left, Shannon Briggs, Abram Canet, Ralph Richie, Ailee Briggs, Sheyla Figueira and Andre Otto stand together during the FHSAA State Championships, which were held at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.
For the fourth consecutive season, there was a Key West High wrestler in the finals of the FHSAA State Championships.
In fact, there were actually two members of the Key West contingency who advanced to the state championship match, one win away from having their name lifted into the rafters of Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
Except, the only difference this year, it was a pair of Lady Conchs, as part of the program’s inaugural season, and sisters to be exact, who kept the Key West streak alive, although neither could end the now 10-year drought without a state champion, as Ailee Briggs lost 6-3 in the 140-pound championship match and Shannon Briggs suffered a reversal in the final 30 seconds of the 190-pound championship to lose 2-0.
Combined with the state runner-up title by the Briggs sister, four medals were garnered by the Conchs during the three-day event that was held March 2-4 at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, as senior Andre Otto was third in the 285-pound weight class and Ralph Richie was fifth at 220 pounds.
The four Key West medalists were all still in contention for the state championship by the second day of competition, having all reached the semifinals of their respective weight classes — Ailee Briggs scoring 8-7, 15-3 and 11-10 decisions, Shannon Briggs getting a second-round pinfall, forfeit and 4-0 decision to reach the finals, while Otto pinned his first two opponents in less than a minute before suffering a 1-0 loss in the semifinals, and Richie secured an 8-5 win and injury forfeit before losing his semifinal 6-0 to the eventual state champion.
In the wrestle backs, Otto would score two more first-round pins to place third overall in the state, while Richie lost his next match, 6-4, to Tim Gray of Crystal River, whom the Conchs 220-pounder defeated in the tournament opener. Richie would still have a chance for fifth, which he took with a first-round pinfall. Otto and Richie were two of three Conchs to qualify for the State Championship, Abram Canet was also an entry into the 126-pound weight class.
There were also three Lady Conchs who advanced to the State Championships, Sheyla Figueira was also in the 105-pound weight class, but it was the Briggs sisters who were able to push to the finals. Ailee Briggs could not get past Sofia Delgado, of Coral Park, who finished the season unbeaten in 25 matches to claim the 140-pound title, during a 6-3 final, while Shannon was also going against unbeaten Cheyenne Cruce, of Middleburg, in the 190-pound finals. The Lady Conchs seniors would keep the match scoreless through the first two rounds and were on top entering the third, looking for a takedown, when Cruce was able to reverse the move and score the only points of the championship match.
With the pair of second-place finishes, the Key West girls placed 11th in their inaugural season out of 30 teams represented in the meet, while the Conchs boys were 15th out of 59 squads with a state qualifier.