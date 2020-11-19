The opportunities were there for the Key West High girls soccer team in the season-opening match on Monday at Somerset Silver Palms in Miami. The Lady Conchs actually held a one-score lead at the half and then peppered the goal with shots in the second half, none of which were able to ripple the netting, leaving the matched tied at 2 when the final whistle blew.
“They were all right, they played hard and are a well-coached team, they were good about making adjustments, which made it difficult for us at times,” Key West coach Justin Martin said about Somerset. “We struggled in the third quarter, but were able to make some adjustments and took back over in the fourth quarter, we just couldn’t put on in the back of the net.”
Key West was able to score twice in the first half, both goals coming off the foot of Mercedes Petro, but only after the Stallions went in front five minutes into that match on what Martin called a questionable call by the officials.
“The ref said the ball went over the line. I’ve watched the video a couple of times and I didn’t think it went over at the time and I still don’t think it went over,” said Martin. “Regardless, you have to respect the call, but that put us in a bit of a hole early.”
The Conchs responded fourth minutes later when Isabella Walterson carried the ball down the left wing before sending a cross-field pass to Jenna Domenech, who beat her defender and pushed a through ball to Petro for the finish to even the score.
“It was a great 1-v-1 win for Jenna and great through ball,” said Martin. “That whole play built up nicely for Mercedes, who stayed calm and put it in the back of the net.”
The game would remained tied until the 22nd minute, when Key West went in front on what Martin described as a “hustle goal.” Laila Jones, playing in the forward position, was able to pressure the Stallions defense into a bad pass allowing Perto to make a 40-yard spring to the ball, collect it at the top of the box and put it away unassisted for a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Key West had its chances to ice the game as Emily Gould ricochet a shot off the cross bar in the first half and Walterson sent a shot off the post in the second half, but it would be the Stallions that evened the match in the third quarter.
“I think realistically they had three legitimate shots, the rest were from about 30 yards out and just rolled to our keeper,” said Martin. “We dominated the game we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”
Martin expressed that there were still a lot of positive they could take away from the match.
“We had a lot of scoring chances, the offense ran very, very well, we just have to be able to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Martin. “Our finishing was off, but the buildup was there and the passing was there, which was great to see at this stage of the season.”
The coach added that there were holes exposed on the defensive side of the field, but he was not too concerned since starters Taylor Strum, Nikky Tomita and Addison Sessoms, were not suited up for the match.
“That put a lot of weight on everyone else’s shoulders,” said Martin. “It’s definitely a lot easier to have two center backs back there to lead the way. We had to pull Alena (Garcia) back to the back out of her normal holding midfield position and we just had to make adjustments which can be tough for anybody. Even as a rotational piece, it would have been great to have them.”
Key West will look to make good on those chances during its road trip to the west coast of Florida where they will take on Mariner on Friday and Lemon Bay on Monday.
“We still have time, I’m not freaking out or panicking, even though it’s a game we should have won,” said Martin. “It was a good game to get everyone out there and get some cohesiveness.”