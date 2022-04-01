Teams scores were not kept on Wednesday, March 30, during the Keys Invitational hosted by the Marathon track and field team as it was an unlimited event, meaning there was no maximum number of entires per team, which Dolphins coach Jim Murphy explained “if we scored it, it would just be whoever had the bigger team or whoever was able it get a bus that day,” would win the meet title.
Instead, Wednesday’s event — which featured Key West, Coral Shores, Keys Gate and Archimedean, along with Marathon — was more about the individual, which the three Monroe County teams excelled at winning 32 of the 34 events contested.
Key West claimed first in 15 of those events, from 11 different athletes and three relays. The only Conch to claim two first-place finishes was Abigail Cowan, in the long jump and triple jump. Other winners for Key West were Smondy Joseph in the 200-meter dash, Clerf Alexandre in the high jump, Brock Perkins in pole vault, Jack Molder in long jump and James Reynolds in the javelin, and the Lady Conchs winners were Dazmine Jenkins in the 200, Naima Thomas in the 400, Peyton Dorr in the shot put, Charlotte Berube-Grey in the 100 hurdles and Mary Parks in the 300 hurdles.
Marathon took 11 first-place honors from eight athletes, as Pedro Zapata and Rilynn Richards swept the 800- and 1,600-meter runs on the boys and girls side, Nicole Merryman won the shot put and javelin, Ava Merryman took the pole vault, while Aaron Dalton was the first to cross in the 300 hurdles, Kayesha Christian was No. 1 in the 100-meter dash, Rain Backs won the 3,200-meter run and Justice Lee Isom was tops in discus.
Coral Shores had Chris Cooper win the 100-meter dash, Ethan Marguet was first in the 400-meter dash and triple jump, and Xayver Arrington was triumphant in both the shot put and discus.
While the team scores were not kept Wednesday, Murphy did express there were several positive results that came from the meet, and the next home event, on April 8, will be an even bigger measuring stick for the county programs as Hebrew Academy, Sheridan Hills, Riviera Prep, Champagnat, Somerset Silver Palms, Palmer Trinity True North and Horeb Christian will be joining Marathon, Key West and Coral Shores at the Middle Keys campus, during which each athlete will be limited to only four events with only four entries per team in each event.
“Next week will have a lot more competition with so many teams coming down,” said Murphy. “That could be our final meet, or we have a week after that to get something in, but then districts start in the third week of April.”