On Monday, Sept. 26, the lone event on the Keys sports calendar was a golf meet in at the Florida Keys Country Club in Marathon, with both Key West and Coral Shores on the docket. Since then, because of Hurricane Ian, 14 other games, matches or meets on the schedule for Monroe County programs were unable to be contested, including the Key West High football game on Friday, Oct. 1, against Bishop Verot.
"Unfortunately, our student athletes missed out on a lot of action," said Marathon High athletic director Lance Martin. "The games, as of now, are not scheduled to be made up."
The Dolphins cross country team was scheduled to run at the Lightning Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as was the golf squad at the Melreese against St. Brendan and the Lady 'Fins middle school squad hosting Horace O'Bryant and the middle school football team welcoming Florida Christian into town on Wednesday, Sept. 28. That same day, Keys Gate was expected to bring in both its golf and swimming teams to Key West meets, and the Coral Shores volleyball team was scheduled to head to Immaculate LaSalle.
The Monroe County cross country championship meet was also called off on Thursday, Sept. 29, which could still be made up, but not likely will be the Marathon golf team heading to Palmer Trinity, which was also on the docket for Thursday, as well as the Lady 'Fins varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams playing at Tru North, the middle school team playing at St. Mary's Basilica and Coral Shores taking to Somerset South Homestead.
That will continue into the weekend as the Lady Conchs volleyball team will not be partaking in the Florida Christian tournament starting on Friday, Sept. 30, while the Key West football team was without an opponent as Bishop Verot, which is located in Fort Myers, was in the direct path of Hurricane Ian.
Friday Night Lights was still played in the Keys as Coral Shores was in a battle against Ransom Everglades at George M. Barley Jr. Field and Marathon played at Bridgeprep Academy with the two Monroe County teams headed toward a match up the following Friday, Oct. 7, during which all three Keys athletic directors expected a full docket of games starting with the Key West boys golf team playing in the Maverick Invitational and Marathon hosting Keys Gate and LaSalle at 3:30 p.m., while the Marathon volleyball team plays at Westwood Christian, Coral Shores comes to Key West for a volleyball match beginning with the junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and Marathon Middle playing at Horace O’Bryant at 5 p.m.