The opening round of the District 16-3A tournaments, on both the girls and boys sides, were a success for all four of the Monroe County squads.
The Marathon boys kicked the postseason off on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a 7-1 victory against Keys Gate, while the Lady ’Fins turned a six-goal loss in the season opener into a 4-0 victory against the same team, Somerset Silver Palm, on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Miami.
Mackenzie Budi netted a hat trick in the win, and Rain Banks had a goal and assist.
“The team did a great job keeping their composure,” said Lady ’Fins coach Tracy McDonald, who team is advancing to play Palmer Trinity on Monday, Jan. 30, while the boys were also playing the Falcons on Friday, Jan. 27. “They kept the pressure on the entire game. Jasmine Keomaniboth had a great game at stopper and the team really worked together to get the win.”
On the other side of the bracket was the Coral Shores squads, with the Lady ’Canes garnering a 1-0 triumph versus Keys Gate and the boys receiving three goals from freshman Armando Picado and one apiece from Makani Burga, Preston Carroll, Colton Connolly and Leo Vazquez during a 7-1 win against Somerset South Homestead.
“We played well, but started slow,” said Hurricanes boys coach Jorge Bosque, whose team was on the pitch for the semifinals against Somerset Silver Palm on Friday, Jan. 27, with the Lady ’Canes set to play Somerset South Homestead on Monday, Jan. 30. “We still got to six goals by halftime, so we subbed many young talents starting the second half,” Bosque said.