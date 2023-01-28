The opening round of the District 16-3A tournaments, on both the girls and boys sides, were a success for all four of the Monroe County squads.

The Marathon boys kicked the postseason off on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a 7-1 victory against Keys Gate, while the Lady ’Fins turned a six-goal loss in the season opener into a 4-0 victory against the same team, Somerset Silver Palm, on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Miami.

