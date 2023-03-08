Start building the trophy case, as Graham Murza made The College of the Florida Keys history by becoming the first National Junior College Athletic Association medalist from a Monroe County institution.

Adding to his accolades, Murza was named the non-scholarship swimmer of the meet during the NJCAA Swimming and Diving National Championships held March 1-4 at the Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York.

