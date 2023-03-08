Start building the trophy case, as Graham Murza made The College of the Florida Keys history by becoming the first National Junior College Athletic Association medalist from a Monroe County institution.
Adding to his accolades, Murza was named the non-scholarship swimmer of the meet during the NJCAA Swimming and Diving National Championships held March 1-4 at the Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York.
The medal was for Murza’s fifth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, with a school record time of 53.14 seconds, while also in his final competition for the Tugas, he set school records in the 1,000-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley and 200-yard backstroke,
But Murza was just one of five members of the CFK swim team to qualify for the event, as also making her final appearance in the aqua and sun-kissed orange was Ericka Augst, who leaves the program as the record holder in all 18 individual events after breaking her own marks to reach the finals in the 200-yard and 400-yard IMs, which she made the final of both, as well as in the 200-yard and 100-yard breaststrokes.
Ricardo Jolly and Miranda Biddle both also qualified for national in four events, with Jolly taking 24th in the 200-yard breaststroke, 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke, setting his personal best by five seconds, as he also did in the 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard IM, and Biddle making it to the finals of the 50-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle, while also setting personal bests in the 200-yard IM and 50-yard butterfly, in which she took 18th. Miranda College was 19th in the 50-yard butterfly and 17th in the 100-yard IM with a personal record.
Led by coach Lori Bosco, it was only the third year of the Tugas’ existence, and just the second year it was allowed to compete at the NJCAA National Championships, with Murza’s medal the first postseason medal for the college.
“To have Grahman named swimmer of the meet and athlete of the year and finish with two podiums is just awesome for our teams,” said Bosco. “It was just a great trip.”