To this point of the 2020-21 winter sports campaigns, there were to have been 115 scheduled games played between the three Monroe County high schools.
Typically, there are cancelations throughout the winter, due to factors such as overlaps in fall sports campaigns as well as lack of busses or transportation, but in this coronavirus-interrupted season, just 63 of those 115 games have been contested — with two more scheduled matches in Key West nixed on Monday.
One of those games was finally supposed to be the home opener for the Key West High boys soccer team, which has had all three of his home matches canceled so far this season, while Saturday’s game at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium against Jacksonville Bolles has also been taken off the schedule, making it four straight that have been negated. The boys soccer team is now looking toward next Tuesday, Jan. 12, as their home opener against Coral Shores with just one other home match remaining a week later, Jan. 19, against Marathon.
The Lady Conchs girls soccer program is in a similar situation as they are hoping to make their home debut this afternoon at 5 against Marathon, but they had Friday’s match, Jan. 8, against St. Brendan already canceled due to travel restriction for the Sabres. So far, the Lady Conchs have played just six of their scheduled 12 games with four of the first five this season denied.
By this weekend, the Key West girls soccer team would have played just eight of their 15 games — slightly better than the boys basketball team, which as of Tuesday has been able to play just five of their 11 schedule games.
In fact, of the 16 canceled games for the Conchs this fall, 10 have been schedule to be played in Key West — including the boys basketball program, which has won one of the two games played among six scheduled in the friendly confines of Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
The lone Key West team to have had minimal effect on its schedule in 2020 is the Key West girls basketball squad, whose most recent game against Piper was the only missed game, while playing six out of seven.
It’s the same in Marathon, as only the Lady ’Fins hoopsters have played a majority of their schedule, five of eight games, including lining up for five of their last six games. The Dolphins boys basketball team has canceled six straight after playing their first two, while due to fall sports still in action the girls soccer team missed five of its first six scheduled games, but since have played three of its last six. The Lady ’Fins have one remaining home match scheduled but that is in jeopardy as it is against St. Brendan on Saturday, Jan. 9, as the Sabres just canceled their two away soccer games at Key West this week. The Dolphins boys also had a delayed start to the soccer season as the first five were taken off the schedule due to a good portion of players still participating in football, but since have twice had games canceled in its last six matches.
Coral Shores has been much more fortunate as only nine of their games have received the axe, but athletic director Rich Russell expected that number to rise coming out of the holiday break.
“We are honestly trying to figure things out ourselves,” said Russell. “Schedules are evoking in ‘real time.’ Sorry I don’t have more info, I wish I did.”
Russell even seemed confident the boys junior varsity soccer match at home against Key West today was on as well but that has since been canceled, but Friday’s boys basketball double header, starting with JV at 5:30 p.m., is a go against the Conchs. The Hurricanes’ Wednesday match against Palm Glades was still up in the air as on Tuesday afternoon.
If that game cancels, it will be the fourth for the boys basketball squad in Coral Shores, who have played six game already this season.
The Lady ’Canes girls soccer team has had to cancel just twice thus far out of 11 games, the Lady ’Canes basketball team has just one game that was unable to be played after the first eight of the year were played, but on the flip side, due to a positive coronavirus test by coach Jorge Bosque, just three of the seven games for the boys soccer team have been played.
In total, that makes 52 cancelations in the winter so far, and with no ease of COVID-19 policies, like Miami-Dade and Broward schools not being able to travel out of county, there are still, as Russell put it, “more likely to come.”