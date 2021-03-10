The final 12 batters Marathon High starting pitcher Corbin Neller faced on Monday afternoon at Somerset South Homestead were sat down in order. Four went down on strikes and the lone baserunner in that stretch was caught attempting to steal second. That was as far as any Hurricane baserunner made it in the game against the Dolphins junior hurler, who tossed a complete-game four-hit shutout to help hit team get back to the .500 mark with a 5-0 victory in Homestead.
“His first outing was big for us,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez, noting it was Nellers’ first appearance on the mound for the Dolphins this season. “He pounded the zone and was extremely efficient and confident. He gave us a big spark and allowed for all of our pitchers to get some good rest for the tough week ahead.”
Neller — who has started at second base in each of the Dolphins’ first five games, not committing any errors — also helped himself at the plate with a pair of singles, scoring once.
“Corbin has really stepped into a huge role for our team this year,” said Gonzalez.
Marathon needed the start by Neller as the Dolphins were held to just one run — on an RBI ground out by Fisher Coleman-Sayer sending home Cloe McDaniels in the third — through the first five frames.
Marathon broke the game open with three runs in the sixth, the first two scoring after Neller and Ryan Yalbon both singled and then came home on a pair of Hurricanes throwing errors on a stolen base attempt by Neller. Ben Hiller and Dylan Ziels followed with singles to put Marathon in front 4-0.
Yablon’s RBI single sent home an insurance run in the sixth, but by that point, Neller was on a stretch sitting down six straight to close out the complete-game performance with nine strikeouts and no walks. He sat down the side in order in four of the seven innings.
The win also brings Marathon’s season record back even at 3-3, 3-2 in conference play, with a rematch against Miami Country Day on the docket for Tuesday — the Spartans won the first meeting, 4-3, in extra innings — while the week will come to a close with a home game against Palmer Trinity on Friday at 7 p.m.
“Corbin’s gem was a great way to bring us back even,” said Gonzalez. “That sets up nicely for a huge game against County Day.”