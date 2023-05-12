With a new coach at the helm for the Coral Shores boys tennis team, junior Makani Burga was excited for the seson.
“It was just a different routine from last year and I saw an improvement from the team, especially at practice,” said Burga.
But along with a new coach, Burga also found out his Hurricanes team was going to be in a new district, a tougher one, according to coach Kim Browning, which meant the Hurricanes’ No. 1 was facing high-level talent all season.
“This new district certainly was competitive and was, to say the least, very difficult for me to play with them,” said Burga. “But I never let myself be phased out with frustrations, I really just go out there and try my best because at the end of the day, I know they have a lot more access, compared to the Keys, to a high-level caliber of play. So I just go out there and have fun and I always know I’m always in for a good competitive match.”
It was not just versus the players for Miami that Burga had his struggles, as he lost his first match against Marathon’s No. 1 Adrien Holdinga, but the Coral Shores junior would rebound from there and win the remainder of his Monroe County matches.
“It was good to see that,” said Burga. “It was a half wake-up call, but half exciting to see a player in the Keys hit the ball well.”
It was also on his own team where Burga saw improvement, noting he felt it was better team-building this season, which in turn helped improve the play of all the Hurricanes.
“We really had trusting and supportive teammates,” said Burga.
Now the goal going forward for Burga is to win district.
“That might be a far-reaching goal, but one I want to work toward,” said Burga.
Browning expressed that Burga made major strides this year, and is hopeful he can take another step forward net year.
“He is very talented at tennis and well-rounded,” said Browning.
