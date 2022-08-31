The history of prep cross country in Monroe County celebrates a milestone this season.

When the Key West Southernmost Runners Club started the girls program at Key West High School in 1996, they had their sights set on making it a county-wide sport.

1997 cross country team.JPG

Members of the 1997 Key West high cross country, from left, coach Robert Price, J.W. Cooke, Russell Grabois, Carly Bervaldi, Brandon Charette, Andy Morey and Luke Lanasa stand together following the inaugural meet for the Conchs boys team, which also included Simon Lange and Steve Welch, in August of that season.

roncooke@bellsouth.net