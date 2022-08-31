The history of prep cross country in Monroe County celebrates a milestone this season.
When the Key West Southernmost Runners Club started the girls program at Key West High School in 1996, they had their sights set on making it a county-wide sport.
The following year, Robert Price was the Conchs’ coach, and Coral Shores coaches Paul Grewe and Mary Jo Fry began the program at the Upper Keys school.
To add a little history to the books, the Conchs boys team had their first meet 25 years ago on Aug. 30, 1997.
Since that time, former Marathon Athletic Director Teresa Konrath began the program at the Middle Keys School, which has grown exponentially under the guidance of James Murphy, now in his 13th year.
A new chapter is being written this year for the Key West High School program.
After struggling to keep a head coach the past three years, Key West has two new coaches.
Key West teacher Mark Coleman took over the program from track coach Dave Perkins, who ran the Conchs in the 2021 season.
And Key West has been blessed with a coach for the girls team. Keys newcomer Keara McGraw, who is no stranger to coaching the sport, stepped up to take over the Lady Conchs program.
MARATHON
Although the Dolphins have yet to run in a meet, they were slated to take part in a meet on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Miami Country Day School.
“This will be our first meet. We were going to do the FNU last week, but I was skeptical about rain and it did, just like last year,” Murphy said. “But we’ve got more than enough going on. We have a lot of Tuesday meets, and we’re doing some new courses, which is kind of cool. We’re going to Dr. Michael Krop which is hosting a bunch of meets. They’re hosting five, we’re going to two. The beauty of cross country is if the first meet doesn’t work, we’ll find something else, compared to team sports.”
Whatever the route they take, Murphy is looking for a return to the state meet for the boys and girls teams.
In 2021, Marathon boys finished No. 19 out of 40 schools, and has lost just two seniors to graduation with a bunch of good returning runners.
The Bursa brothers, Vance, Jakub and Toni all took part at the state meet and are stronger than ever, according to Murphy. Junior Mason Buxton was the Fins’ No. 4 runner last year and they have a newcomer who shows promise.
“Between the Bursa brothers and Mason, they should be some of our top four runners and we have a runner who ran track with us. Dillon Schiller and also Mylan Henriquez, who went to states. It may be a smaller team on the boys, but they’ll compete. Everyone came into the season in good shape.”
Murphy said he has a lot of girls on the team this year, led by juniors Rain Banks and Mikkel Ross.
“Mikkel blew out her knee in districts last year and was unable to run regionals or states or track in the spring, but she is excited to get back at it. All but one of the seven girls who went to states is back. We’ve brought in a few girls that ran track last year. There’s like 15 girls and who knows the top seven runners. There’s going to be some strong competition, it’s going to be exciting.”
If the Dolphins boys team makes it to states, it will be their eighth consecutive trip to the final meet of the season, while the girls went the last three years for a total of five times.
“I would think it will be interesting to see. A lot of our girls didn’t run track, so I’m not sure what they’ll look like. I’m excited to see what we look like at our first meet. It’s a sport where you don’t know what you have until you see it.”
KEY WEST
Coleman is no stranger to the sport of competition. He is an accomplished runner and triathlete competing in many local events.
He was hired to teach at Key West High School in January and submitted his application to coach the sport.
“I love coaching and the sport of running. That’s the beauty of endurance athletes. It’s pure sport,” said Coleman who has a history with a few of his runners. “I started the Key West Runners at Bernstein Park because the middle school program fell out. I started something with the idea of having a feeder team for the high school,” explained Coleman.
With just one senior, Coleman said he has a lot to build on for the future.
“The beauty of our team is we’re young. Colbin (Hill) is a junior and Dale (Bittner) is our only senior, so we’re young. Also, Jerkin Louis is a 10th grader and freshman Daniel (Roy) and Colbin, we just did a strong workout today. They’re really learning how to run and pace themselves. We did 16, 200-meter runs today. They suffered a little but learned a lot about going out too fast, learned about a perceived exertion level and how to pace themselves. It’s really exciting to see them grow and push themselves.”
Coleman wants his team to enjoy the sport and not just go out and run.
“I’m trying to tell them why we’re doing this not just go out and run mindlessly but talk to them about recovery, perceived exertion, heart rate, using good form, strength, I’m trying to empower them to appreciate the process and not just do what I tell them to do,” stressed Coleman. “It’s a passion of mine and I’m trying to make it a passion for them. They’re doing well with it.”
Looking ahead, Coleman said they might surprise a few people this year.
“I think we’re going to do well. I think we will have three boys to break 20 minutes, I think they will be motivated. I’m really excited for the season. It’s where I want to be. I am so happy to be working with these kids.”
Although McGraw is new to the Keys, she is no stranger to coaching cross-country. She was the coach at Tampa Prep and has already gotten heavily involved with the running community here.
“I volunteered with the track team and was the cross-country coach at Tampa Prep, so it was something I enjoyed thoroughly. I applied for the job and here we are,” laughed McGraw. “The team is so excited to be out there. The biggest thing we’re working on is getting comfortable being uncomfortable. It’s not an easy thing to teach. Some kids have it naturally and others have to work for it, but they’ve all worked really hard.”
The girls had the luxury of running in a preseason meet and at the FNU Invitational last week in Miami.
“All of our girls had a personal record or season best last week. Sophomore Cayla Makimaa dropped over two minutes. I am happy with everyone’s progression. There were some little jumps and some big jumps. It was great to see. We’re building in the right direction.”
McGraw said they are taking baby steps as they move into the season.
“We’re taking it one week at a time. Some days it all clicks and some days you can do all the right things and it can still implode on Friday at meets. We’re learning to handle the mental aspects of it also,” explained McGraw. “The kids don’t have it easy running here. It’s a million degrees and the travel for meets is a hard day. They have tons of homework and do a 12-hour day for a cross country meet they’re definitely dedicated.”
McGraw said it will be a rebuilding year, but has sights set on getting deep into the postseason.
“I looked at the times from last year, but in our district, there are not a lot of complete teams that may work to our advantage. There are not a lot of five-girl teams,” said McGraw. “Our three and four girls have a lot of room to grow to get into the 23- to 24-minute times. We’ve got seven girls and one that is brand new to running but I want to build a culture where people want to come out, it’s not a glorious sport but they still show up and work hard each day.”
CORAL SHORES
When Fry stepped down as head coach, one of her former runners, Gabe Suarez, took over the program and is now in his eighth season as the head coach.
The first elite runner to grace the Upper Keys school was Chris Black, who in 1980 clocked a 16:03 to finish No. 5 in the state meet. In 2001, Landon Jones ran a 16:32, the second fastest in school history.
The first female elite runner for the Hurricanes was Amy Wallace, who ran a 20:20 in 1999, but her time was eclipsed by Joanna McCoy, who still holds the school record of 18:33, set back in 2009.
Last year, freshman Kai Guth ran 23:31, the seventh fastest in school history, and should have a good season ahead of her.
For the current Hurricanes boys harriers, Simon Gutierrez holds the fifth fastest time in the 5,000 meters, while Bobby Tempkin is No. 10 overall with a 19-minute flat.
According to the Coral Shores schedule, they will host the Monroe County meet in mid-September at John Pennekamp State Park.