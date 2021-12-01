With a new coach in Key West and a rebuilding season in store for Marathon, the rivalry matchup on the hardwood set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium may not have the same feel as in previous seasons.
“For me, I know this is a rival, but they are all new to me,” said Conch coach Chris Ellis, who begins his first year coaching in Florida after a Hall of Fame career in Missouri. “I do know it’s an important game to a lot of people, so imagine we will get a decent crowd.”
Despite it being the season opener for Key West and the second game in as many nights for Marathon, who tipped off their season against Everglades Prep on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Conchs are calling for a “Red Out” on Wednesday. Even with all the hype, Ellis noted his players are just excited to play somebody other than themselves.
“They are still a bit reserved around me, but I do know they are excited to be playing anybody, because we have been practicing for a long time,’” said Ellis. “We didn’t get any preseason games in, and I wish, now, we would have, but we would have had to travel seven to eight hours to get to some of those jamborees, so we opted out.”
That just means, Ellis, as well as Marathon coach Kevin Freeman — who expressed it is the earliest he can remember playing the Conchs in his 19 years of coaching the Dolphins — will still be tinkering with the lineups, instead of focusing on the rivalry.
“I’m still trying to find what our guys do well, before I worry about what the opponent is going to do,” said Ellis. “Of course, I’d love to know what Marathon is going to do, from a strategical standpoint, so I can spend the time at practice preparing for those things, but I think the biggest thing for us right now is getting guys who can shoot the ball consistently and learning what a good shot is, but I don’t want us to have paralysis of analysis either.”
According to Ellis, the biggest issue the Conchs face to start the season is also the most basic portion of the game — making baskets. The new Key West coach furthered that if his team can shoot around 40% from the field, he expects they will be competitive, but any less as a team and they will struggle.
“On Saturday at practice, I think we went up and down the court 10 times and nobody made a basket, and it wasn’t like they were bad shots,” said Ellis. “Shooting can make up for a multitude of sins otherwise committed by mortals, so we are looking for guys who can score baskets.”
At present, the Conchs coach also reiterated while they are still attempting to find their scorers, they will need to have a high basketball IQ.
“As long as we are under control, I don’t care what the pace of the game is,” said Ellis. “I think we can play fast, for sure, as long we aren’t giving up the easy layups and every shot is contested and conversely, we are taking shots that are open. If we are playing at a race-horse speed, but we are scoring, even I’m smart enough to let them go. But we will need to have a semblance of control, even if we are playing fast.”
With that mentality entering the season, for both squads, that high-paced Monroe County rivalry from the past half-decade, could take on a completely different speed when the squads meet for the first time in their 2021-22 campaigns.
“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens, but if Marathon is looking to play slower, I don’t think we will panic and try to speed things up, but at the same time we can’t let them dictate the tempo either,” said Ellis. “We are going to want to put them in uncomfortable situations, defensively, to where we are trapping, pressing and double teaming as we need, but the focus has to be on us first.”