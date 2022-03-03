What a difference a name makes — at least that’s how the Morays are feeling following a change in sponsors from Ben’s Candle Shop to Jolly’s Liquors, as during the debut of its new monicker they were able to move out of the cellar of the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League by defeating two-time reigning champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas.
That win, combined with a victory by the Snappers in the nightcap last Friday, Feb. 25, propelled the Harpoon Harry’s crew into sole possession of first place with a date against the new-look Morays scheduled for Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m. followed by the Breakfast Club taking on the FKWT Roncos at 8:30 p.m.
Jolly’s Liquor Morays 17,
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 13
Trailing by eight runs after two complete frames, Jolly’s Liquor rallied for 14 unanswered runs in its final three at-bats while holding Breakfast Club Too to just three runs the rest of the way to bring the two clubs even in the standings after four weeks.
Sending home four of those runs for the Morays was Dave Matea, with a home run, double and single, while picking up a double and single were Dylan Kibler, Harry Milliken and Colton Butler. Jeff Korkowski ripped three base hits, Ben Blattenbeger doubled and singled, Tim Davis and Danny Kerknik added two base knocks and Greg Eagle had one.
Despite collecting as many hits as the Morays, including a 4-for-4 performance by Marty Gregurich, with two doubles and a home run, the Jaiabs were unable to make them count. Troy Curry did get four early RBI on a double and two home runs, and Ronnie Presley tripled and homered with teammates Nick Hogan reaching with a pair of doubles and one single, John Hornyak had one double and two singles, Stu Lilly doubled and singled and Mandy Sanchez had a base hit.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 30,
FKWT Roncos 14
Knowing what happened in the first game, Harpoon Harry’s was on a mission to get first back, scoring early and often en route to the 15-run mercy-rule victory.
Alexey Vergas could not miss for the Snappers, blasting three home runs and bring home seven runs during a 6-for-6 performance, Eddie Tornac and Junior Guieb, with four RBI, each had five hits, while with four were Eddie Griffiths, Troy Curry and Marty Gregurich, the last two doubling, David Flynn had a two-base hit and two base hits, Nick Hogan slugged two hits and adding one was Joal Rivero.
For the FWKT Roncos, Robert Franco was 4-for-4 with two doubles, Tim Neely rapped a two-base hit and two base hits, Dylan Kibler reached thrice on hits, Rich Baker singled twice, Jorge Martinez doubled and singled, and Raul Franco tripled and singled. Tommy Lapp also had a base hit and Darnell Henderson a triple.