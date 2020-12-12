Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: For a while, about 12 years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: When I was really little, I played basketball.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: I just enjoy it more than anything else.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Usually every day of the week, and then on weekends I usually have games out of town.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s most important in your life?
A: Soccer, mainly.
Q: Are the two close in ranking in life importance?
A: Academics are important, but my focus is on soccer.
Q: In what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I have good technique with the ball and good athleticism.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork and work hard.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to maintain my As and Bs. Then for soccer, just win as many games as possible.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to play professional soccer.
Q: What is something you would want to do every day?
A: Play soccer.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I scored unassisted from half field against Keys Gate my sophomore year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Alex (Yanovich), who coached me since I was little, and all the coaches on the high school team. Also, my mom drives me to games in Miami all the time.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Just work hard, keep good grades and stay out of trouble.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to play at the next level so if I get that offer, it will be good.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Probably England. I’ve been there once and I enjoyed it.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: In my downtime, I play video games with friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: It’s hard between practices and games getting all your school work done. I just have to make sure to finish and turn in everything.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Get some extra sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Not yet. Right now I’m focused on finishing high school season and see where it goes with club.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, well, I want to play but not at a level that’s not worth it. So if I can’t get any offers I want, I’ll try to walk on somewhere.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: A lot of things, but mainly just making the right decisions every time.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s fun, just a small town that is friendly.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Steak and rice from my mom.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations
A: Play soccer, and if I don’t, then I’m not really sure.