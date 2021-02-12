It will be a brand new experience for all but one of the nine female weightlifters and the three coaches participating in the Florida High School Athletic Association 1A State Finals taking place on Friday at Suwannee High School in Live Oak. Even with that in mind, the coaches all feel they have potential medalists.
“I think, because they have experienced districts and regionals, they kind of know how overwhelming it can be,” said Key West coach Stacey Pilari, who decided to give her lifters the day off before traveling to the meet on Thursday. “I want them fresh, but it’s going to be a new experience for me too. I have completed at high levels myself, but not coaching girls and I’m sure it’s going to be a ‘wow’ experience for me too.”
That experience for most will last all of 15 minutes, especially for the Lady ’Fins, who will have both of their state qualifiers, Rylan Chapa and Ali Brebenec, competing in the 101-pound weight class, lifting in the opening round starting at 9:30 in the morning.
“After that there will be a small award ceremony and we will be done,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert, who has Lady ’Fins lifters back in the state finals after missing out for the first time in six seasons a year ago and is the lone Monroe County representative who has been to the state finals before.
“They are excited,” continued Schubert. “I think it’s going to be cool for them to have a partner for their first state try. I know they are going to help each other out.”
The pair of Marathon lifters are two of nine Monroe County state qualifiers that will be competing for a state medal on Friday, as Coral Shores’ Anna Peixoto at 101 pounds, Alison Woltanski at 119 pounds, Kaylee Stokey at 154 pounds and Amber Stevens in the 199-pound weight class all advanced, along with Key West’s Val Thene in the 110-pound weight class, Marina Goins in the 168-pound weight class, and Breanna Allen in the unlimited weight class.
“I think Breanna and Marina have a good chance at making the top three and Val making the Top 10,” said Piliari.
In fact, Goins has the highest ranking, fifth, of any of the Keys lifters enter the state meet, while Allen is tied for sixth and Thenne is 17th. Coral Shores’ top-ranked lifter is Stevens in ninth, while Stokey comes in at 14th, Peixoto is part of a tie for 14th and Woltanski is 17th.
“Marina is like ‘I’m a beast and I’ve got it,’” said Pilari. “I think with Marina, and they all have such different personalities, but, like Val, the challenge to medal will push her even further. Bre is more the type to sit back quietly and take it all in, but by any means does not understand how strong she it. She just has to own up to it and when she does, it’s on.”
Thene will lift with the lighter weight starting a 9 .m., along with the Marathon 101-pounders, as well as Coral Shores’ Peixoto and Woltanski, while the Lady Conchs’ Allen and Goins and the ‘Canes’ Stokey and Steven will return to compete in the afternoon session at 2 p.m.
“As Val is lifting, I think the two girls will be pushing her to be the mini-beast,” said Pilari. “I think at this point they all are just in awe of qualifying to go to states and I told them no matter how they perform, to achieve this and get this far is huge. They’ve only been doing this for a short time; we were the youngest team in our districts and region and most likely at states, and for them to be representing Key West is just amazing and I couldn’t be prouder as a coach and friend.”
Pilari also added that, since regionals, Key West’s lifters “all have been able to lift more on one or both of their lifts, so we will see what they do.”
Schubert also explained that Chapa is situated in seven place entering the meet, but they worked this past week to find a few extra pounds. Brebenec comes in tied for 14th.
“Chapa’s got some work to do if she wanted to get into the top six and get a medal and she knows that,” said Schubert. “Allie is just a 10th-grader and is excited for the experience. Right now she’s in four-way tie and she’s trying to pick up a little weight to break that. I think they are ready, going to have some fun and learn a lot.”
In order to prepare, the Dolphins coach explained the athletes focused on form in hopes it will help lift the extra weight.
“I know she’s got a little more weight in her and Allie does too, so this week was good to get that in and we hope it pays off,” said Schubert, whose team had six girls medal at state but only two advance. “I talked with all the girls, and of our medalists only one was a senior, so I’m pretty excited about the prospects of next year. Last year was a bit of a rebuilding year and it showed, but this year we saw the numbers back up and we’ve had a lot of good showings.”
In fact, Coral Shores has the only three senior state qualifiers, as for the rest it’s not just about this season about also gaining that valuable experience to boost the program as a whole during their first trip, and hopefully not last, trip to the state finals.
“Bre and Marina still have another year so if they can do this type of damage as juniors, imagine what they can do as seniors,” said Palari.