The Key West High boys soccer team celebrates after a goal during a home match. The Conchs are the only high school soccer team from Monroe County to garner a berth in the FHSAA State Championship series.
Typically the fourth-ranked team in a district does not earn an at-large bid to the FHSAA State Tournament. Then again, there are not typically four Top 10-ranked teams in the entire state all in the same district, but that just so happens to be the case this season in the Key West boys soccer team’s District 16-4A.
The semifinals of the tournament had the top-ranked team in the state, St. Brendan, which is also the defending state champions going against Key West, which was ranked sixth in the state at he time, while the opposite side had No. 2 Gulliver Prep playing No. 7 MAST Academy. While the Conchs lost the district semifinals, 1-0, the Sharks were able to upend not only the Raiders but also the Sabres to claim the crown as well as the home match.
It just so happens, that home match will come against Key West, as despite being the fourth seed in the district, the Conchs are ranked 10th overall in the state. In fact, of the 32 teams in the state playoffs, seven of the eight teams in the Region 4 are ranked in the Top 10 of the State, including Cardinal Gibbons No. 6., Somerset, No. 7, and Jensen Beach, No. 8, while St. Brendan maintained the No. 1 spot, despite losing to MAST which moved to fifth in the state, and Gulliver is No. 2. Similar to the Conchs (11-4-2 overall), none of those teams has more than four losses this season.
“That is just crazy and shows how tough our district was so to even make it to the semifinals was an accomplishment, to be honest,” said Key West High coach Marc Pierre. “That also tell you that it’s bound to be beautiful matches all around from our region. The state tournament could be determined in our region.”
Key West is slotted sixth in the region bracket taking on third-seeded MAST on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m., with the winner playing the victor between No. 2 Gulliver Prep and No. 7 Jensen Beach. The top part of the bracket has the defending state champion St. Brendan opening against District 15-4A winner Jackson, while it will be a rematch of the District 14-4A championship between Somerset and Cardinal Gibbons in the 4-5 match that was one the first time by Somerset.
“I feel lie we are a David among all those Goliaths,” said Pierre. “If we can go out and get an upset here, there’s no reason we can’t make it al the way to states, but this where it starts. We have to play our hearts our because if we don’t win, it’s our last game. So why not go and cause some problems for these other teams.”
In order to advance, Pierre stressed his team has its work cut out having to take on a MAST, which is coming off defeating the top two teams in the state during the run to the district title — Gulliver in a penalty kick shootout and St. Brendan 6-3 in the finals.
“We watched them play Gulliver in their semifinal match and they were so good,” said Pierre. “They move the ball so well, they are very organized and are equally great going forward and defending. All the players seem to know where to be, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
The Conchs coach also expressed he would not take his club out of the equation and the keys to victory will be choosing “our time to attack.”
“We seem to do well against teams like this and if we really focus from first whistle to last it should be a low scoring game that could go either way,” said Pierre. “We have to carry what we have been doing in practice, onto the field. MAST has a very good free-flowing possession, so our plan is to stay organized defensively. If we can get them to chase the ball a little bit, then maybe we can get them out of position and capitalize on that, but our passing is going to have to be on point. We also have to capitalize on set pieces, free kicks, corner kicks and throw-ins.
“We need to be able to connected a few short passes in order to find our open man downfield,” the coach furthered. “We have to be able to find Loubins (Fleuridor) and Jonathan Bahri up front, who are the guys that can give them problems on the attack.”
Knowing there is no easy road to the region championship, and his Conchs have reached the goal of earning a FHSAA berth, Pierre explained to his team they should have no pressure this match, as they have already had a successful season being the are the only high school soccer team from Monroe County to advance to the state tournament. The Key West girls are the the ninth-seeded team in the Region 4-4A, the Coral Shores girls were 10th in Region 4-3A, the Hurricane boys were 14th, the Lady ‘Fins 15th and the Dolphin boys 20th in the region.
“We have nothing to lose, so we have to go 100% on everything we do,” said Pierre. “It really be about finding those right moments.”