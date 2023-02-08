KW Boys soccer celebrates

The Key West High boys soccer team celebrates after a goal during a home match. The Conchs are the only high school soccer team from Monroe County to garner a berth in the FHSAA State Championship series.

 J.W. COOKE/Keys Citizen

Typically the fourth-ranked team in a district does not earn an at-large bid to the FHSAA State Tournament. Then again, there are not typically four Top 10-ranked teams in the entire state all in the same district, but that just so happens to be the case this season in the Key West boys soccer team’s District 16-4A.

The semifinals of the tournament had the top-ranked team in the state, St. Brendan, which is also the defending state champions going against Key West, which was ranked sixth in the state at he time, while the opposite side had No. 2 Gulliver Prep playing No. 7 MAST Academy. While the Conchs lost the district semifinals, 1-0, the Sharks were able to upend not only the Raiders but also the Sabres to claim the crown as well as the home match.

