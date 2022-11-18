There is no hiding the fact the Key West High girls basketball team is a mere shell of the squad that nearly advanced to the Region 4-4A semifinals just two seasons ago. While the Lady Conchs do have some smatterings of players who were a part of the program during that run, most of the players on the roster this season have yet to play significant minutes on the varsity level. 

"It will be a rebuilding season due to the fact we are basically looking for a point guard," said Key West coach Shonta McLeod. "We do have some returning players, but the girls we have now, they have potential, so it's a work in progress.