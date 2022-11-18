There is no hiding the fact the Key West High girls basketball team is a mere shell of the squad that nearly advanced to the Region 4-4A semifinals just two seasons ago. While the Lady Conchs do have some smatterings of players who were a part of the program during that run, most of the players on the roster this season have yet to play significant minutes on the varsity level.
"It will be a rebuilding season due to the fact we are basically looking for a point guard," said Key West coach Shonta McLeod. "We do have some returning players, but the girls we have now, they have potential, so it's a work in progress.
The Lady Conchs will have Aubrey Hunter, Olivia Gibson, Ziamora Cartewright, Aubriana King and Herlani Lopez back on the roster this season, but none of those plays had a full-time starting role even last year, meaning all the positions are up for grabs this season. The Lady Conchs coach is also hoping transfer Keilana Quiring can take over the ball handling responsibilities player after moving into town from North Florida.
"She did a lot of AAU ball so we are looking to make that transition with her this season and see where it takes us," said McLeod. "Now it's a matter of her adjusting to the player we do have coming back so far."
Admittedly, McLeod has been stressed this season trying to find the right lineup, adding that Miesha Hernandez, a two-time all-county player, opted out the season to focus on softball.
"We are trying to get there," said McLeod. "Miesha was a strong power forward for us, so we are coming along."
That just means, according to the coach, they will be leaning on Quiring to control the ball, as well as seniors Emily Tran and Aubrey Hunter to control the top of the key.
"We have been working with them a lot, right now, we are trying to work away from the mental mistakes they are making," said McLeod. "It's just going to take a lot because they are going from, being the 2, to now maybe needing to run the point, and going into the transformation, and learning to be the leader of the team, it's stressful, but they are getting there."
McLeod added that with Key West's size this season, hopefully, the forwards can take some pressure off the guards, but once again McLeod was cautiously optimistic as the post player, too, need experience.
"The competitiveness, I feel we are still working on that," said McLeod, adding Cartwright will be the team captain entering the season.
In fact, with the team growing so much this year, the Lady Conchs coach even mentioned pulling from the junior varsity program, as she is excited about the incoming freshmen.
"They are all going to be fighting for their positions, nothing is guaranteed," said McLeod. "If they are not to the level I want them to be at, we might as well bring up JV players. So it will be a rebuilding year."
With all the new and fresh faces expected to take the reigns of the team this season, for McLeod, the goal for the program remains simple, this year, to improve, as the coach stated she will be pleased if the Lady Conchs are heading the proper direction by season's end.
"They have the potential to get to the second round of districts but our district is strong, so to even get there they will have to work hard," said McLeod. "If we can get to that second round, then I would say we did what we had to do to make it a successful season."