There has never been a doubt about just how talented Ella Baxter is on the lacrosse pitch.
“She was so much better than anyone in the youth leagues, so she was waiting to come play at the high school and there is no surprise, now, she is a powerhouse,” said Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. “She is breaking records, setting the bar and no lacrosse player has come close to the numbers and stats she is putting out there. It’s incredible.”
During the 2023 campaign alone, during which the Lady Conchs claimed a second-straight district championship, Baxter led her team in goals — with 48, which was 11 more than any other player on the team — to eclipse the career 100-goal mark as a junior, along with assists — at 32, also 11 more than any other player on the Lady Conchs this season — for a total of 80 points, 25 more than the next player the squad. She also had a team-best 65.8 shot percentage and was third with 26 ground balls, all of which garnered her a selection to the first-team all-district and all-region squads, as well as now being the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“We have some incredibly talented teams in our region, who my girls were up against to make that region team,” said Giacopuzzi. “But Ella had the stats to back it up, and she had a couple of coaches say, ‘we played them and no doubt their No. 4 is worthy to be with some of these other players and make an all-region team,’ which is awesome. It shows that the other coaches are seeing we are putting out quality players and hopefully they will start playing us so we can get ourselves to that level even more.”
The coach credits to not just the play but also the culture Baxter brings to the team for a lot of the Lady Conchs’ success.
“She is instinctually just knows where to be and not just where to be but also where her teammates are and where and how to get them the ball to set them up for success,” said Giacopuzzi. “She is incredibly selfless, she’s always looking for other people to feed to, and she has such a rhythm with everyone on the team.
“Undeniably Bella (Marchiano) and Ella had an incredible synchronized relationship out there, where together they were a powerhouse and knew just what to do without even talking about it, but Ella has that relationship with other girls on the team and next year I think she will find that new relationship like she had with Bella again.”
The Lady Conchs coach furthered that, avoiding injury and Baxter can come in full force as a senior, then “she will be unstoppable, which will also make the team better.
“She challenges other people, she knows what to do, she’s not afraid to give pointers to people and she makes everyone better by just being out there,” said Giacopuzzi. “I think those younger players are watching her and learning from her and gaining that confidence by doing what she does and I think that’s what going to pull these younger players up into the starting roles next year as we lose seven awesome seniors.”
And with a three-peat potentially in the future, the coach hopes the rest of the team continues to follow in Baxter’s example through the offseason and into the 2024 campaign.
“I told the team, they need to do the work when no one is looking, and Ella does that all the time,” said Giacopuzzi. “She loves to play pickups or just get out there to shoot around and try new things. I think the girls love that fun free play and she leads the girls to get out there and do that. I’m glad she has that passion and drive and she is such a great human being that people want to be around her and what to do those things with her, so I’m very grateful we have her. It’s really contagious.”
Yet, next season will not be just about the Lady Conchs, as Giacopuzzi pointed out that a player of Baxter’s undoubtable talent deserves to play at the college level.
“I know she has aspiration to play in college so we want to set her up for all the success she deserves,” said Giacopuzzi. “She is so versatile, she can take a faceoff and win it, she can go on defense if we need her there, she can play all over the field and I’m excited about we can do next season.”