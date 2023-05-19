There has never been a doubt about just how talented Ella Baxter is on the lacrosse pitch.

“She was so much better than anyone in the youth leagues, so she was waiting to come play at the high school and there is no surprise, now, she is a powerhouse,” said Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. “She is breaking records, setting the bar and no lacrosse player has come close to the numbers and stats she is putting out there. It’s incredible.”

