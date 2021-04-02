Not much has changed as far as final scores for the Key West High tennis teams.
To open the season, the Key West girls defeated their Monroe County counterparts from Coral Shores, 5-2, while the boys lost 5-2. Then midway through the season it was the Hurricanes boys who did one better for a 6-1 victory, while the Lady Conchs once again garnered a 5-2 triumph. It was also about the time of the second meeting between the county rivals when Key West received its first look at district rival Immaculata-LaSalle, who stopped both Conch teams, 6-1.
Now in the final week of the season, the same teams all met each other once again and the results did not vary, as the Lady Conchs defeated the Lady ’Canes 5-2 for the third time this season, while the Hurricanes boys were 6-1 victors against the Conchs on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, LaSalle made the trip south and went home with a 5-2 win against the Key West boys, while the Lady Conchs were shut out.
In Tuesday’s match, the only Key West victory for the boys came in No. 2 doubles, where John Searcy and Nico Concepcion pulled out a 8-5 final, while for Coral Shores Makani Burga topped Robert Malcolm, 8-3, Evan Tiedemann beat Jonibek Mushinov, 8-2, Concepcion was bested by Alex Sternberg, 8-1, Barrett Heffner defeated Jackson Moore 8-2, and Jackson Gable won 8-3 against Michael Walker. Burga and Tiedemann won No. 1 doubles, 8-3
It was nearly the opposite on the girls side, as the only wins for the Lady ’Canes were a pair of 8-5 finals by Olivia Hughes against Juju Jutte at No. 3 singles and Emma Kost against Mali Strunk at No. 4 singles. The rest of the matches went the way of the Lady Conchs, as Sophia Lyashenko upended Harmony Holmquist, 8-1, Maddox Lowe outlasted Hannah Prescher, 8-5, and Cathrine Greene needed extra points to beat Macy Cakans, 9-7.
That gave the Lady Conchs the 3-2 advantage headed into doubles, which the Conchs won both, Lyashenko and Lowe bettering Holmquist and Prescher, 8-4 at No. 1, while Jutte and Isabella Johnson were 6-4 winners at No. 2.
Neither of the Key West squads were as fortunate against state powerhouse LaSalle, as the only wins for either of the Conchs squads on Wednesday at the Back Yard came from Searcy, who finished the week as the only unbeaten Conch at 3-0.
Searcy won his No. 4 singles match, as he did in the first meeting with LaSalle, 8-1, and then teamed with Conception once again to win his second doubles match of the week, 8-3.
While no other Conch was able to earn a win against the Royal Lions, Concepcion did put up a good effort at No. 3 singles, dropping his sets 8-6, while for the Lady Conchs the only singles player to score more than a point was Struck, who lost her No. 5 match 8-5.
Still looking for a final push before the district, which starts in two weeks, the Conchs and Hurricanes will meet one final time in the regular season, on April 8, before postseason play begins.