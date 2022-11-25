Ocean Leto

Corley Smith was the lone Lady ’Canes to reach the finals of her event, with the personal record in the 500 freestyle qualifying her for the Futures Championship, a USA Swimming national level, in July.
Key West junior A.J. Smith was the district champion in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22:74 and is seeded No. 2 for the regional meet. Smith also qualified in the boys 100-yard freestyle and is seeded No. 17 with a time of 52:42.
Photos provided
A former member of the Key West Police Athletic League Fight Conchs Boxing and PAL Bone Island MMA programs, as well as the Lady Conchs swimming and weightlifting teams, Ocean “The Matador” Leto took her talents to Notre Dame where she joined the school’s all-female boxing club, known as the Baraka Bouts.
After months of conditioning, technical training, and sparring, Ocean was slotted into Bracket E, determined by weight and height, for the end of season tournament, which took place during three nights of in-ring action. Fight three rounds for one minute and 15 seconds each, Ocean would win via unanimous decision, determined by the five judges ringside, against Caroline Flannery in the quarterfinals and Layann Wardeh in the semifinals to advance to the championship round.
The Matador would finish the tournament undefeated, 3-0, with a third unanimous decision against Monica Caponigro in the finals, to claim the tournament title at Notre Dame.
Honorable Mention
Corley Smith
Coral Shores, Senior, Swimming
Corley reached the finals in both the 200 freestyle, placing 12th, and 500 freestyle, taking 10th place, at the FHSAA 1A State Championships. She also qualified for the state finals in the 4x100 relay and 200 freestyle relay with teammates Olivia Sargent, Abbie Sargent, Riley Conner and sister, Layne Smith.
AJ Smith
Key West, Senior, Swimming
After becoming the lone Conch and male swimmer from Monroe County to qualify for the FHSAA State Championships, AJ advanced to the finals of the 50 freestyle at the 2A Championships, placing 10th overall.
Dustin Emaoli
Key West, Special Olympics, Football
Despite having the Fall State Games canceled because of Hurricane Nicole, Dustin made the most of the intersquad showcase held at the KWHS Back Yard by scoring three touchdowns and a grabbing a pair of interceptions in the first half to lead his Blue Team to a victory.
Abrianna Marshall
Marathon, Senior, Basketball
During a four-point loss to Somerset South Homestead, Abrianna kept her Lady ‘Fins in the game, scoring 18 points to go along with five rebounds, five blocks, three assists and four steals. On the season, Abrianna is averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 steals and blocks per game.