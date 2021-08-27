Offensive struggles the last two seasons for the Marathon High football team has head coach Mac Childress ready to make major changes to the Dolphins’ attack. His idea: Switch to the triple option.
“We are not going to walk off the bus and intimidate anybody, so we need to be smart with our offensive schemes,” said Childress. “I’ve watched Key West run the triple option for years, and I’ve always loved the triple option and admired teams who run it, because it is a tough, hard-nosed offense that’s tough to stop.”
Childress expressed he felt it was the proper time to make the change because many of the players are now more experienced.
“Your first year on varsity, you are just trying to survive on Friday Night, but now after getting more playing time, the game starts to slow down a little bit, especially for our quarterback and running backs,” said Childress. “We are expecting to be in the game in the fourth quarter this year because a lot of our guys are more experienced.
“I think in their own minds they are and that’s huge because if you have confidence you are going to play like it,” the coach continued. “I think our kids are finally gaining some confidence, and we are hoping that translates to the field.”
Now come the trick of translating that experience into learning the triple option.
“We are trying to teach the guys that if we read it right, we always have them out-numbered,” said Childress. “Our boys have definitely bought in, but in order to learn the triple, you have to dedicate yourself to it. We are definitely not there yet, but we are taking small strides.”
A lot of that comes down to the quarterback and this year those duties belong to sophomore Michael Merryman, who gained roughly 20 pounds in the offseason that the coach believes will help him better take a hit this season.
“I think he has a lot of potential,” said Childress. “He definitely has the playmaker ability, I just keep reminding them that it will take thousands of reps and they have to remain confident.”
Also taking snaps under center will be junior Dylan Globe as well as at fullback and wing.
“I call him our Swiss Army knife, because he can play any position we want,” Childress said about Globe. “He’s an ultimate team player, you tell him where you want him and he says, ‘yes sir.’
Joining Globe and Merryman in the starting backfield is junior Thomas Eubank on one wing, while rotating in on the opposite side will be Kenfrey Chacon and Pat Crews.
“Pat has a football player body and some speed to him,” said Childress. “I think we will be able to put them in as good positions as we can to be successful.”
The coach also stressed the ability of the offensive line, which will be anchored by senior Victor Segura, to learn their assignment in the new-look offense will be crucial to the team’s overall success.
“Our kids are getting more comfortable with it all, as they get more confidence in the system,” said the coach.
Another new presence in the attack this season will be junior captain Malachi Hawkins, whose primary position is starting defensive end. He will be joined on the defensive line by his cousin, senior TJ Hawkins, along with junior Aaron Dalton junior and sophomore Jesus Gonzalez. With the size up front, this season the Dolphins are planning on bringing the pressure.
“In high school, I like that because if we bring the pressure we can make the other team make mistakes,” said Childress. “The combination of those two will give us the depth we are looking for on the line.”
Backing them up at middle linebacker is senior Cole McDaniel.
“He’s not a prototypical linebacker, he’s a bit lighter, but he certainly playas like he’s 6-foot, 220,” Childress said about McDaniels. “He’s tough as nails and we love having him in the middle. Because of guys like him, there’s no doubt, right now our defense is ahead of the offense. They were flying around in the spring and creating turnovers.
“I think we are playing with more intensity and playing stronger,” the coach added. “I think they are going to play with a sense of attitude. I’m real excited about our defense.”
With the emergence of teams like Florida Christian, Westminster Christian and Monroe County rival Coral Shores in Marathon’s conference, the coach believes his team will once again be challenged this season, but hopes this year they can have a different outcome with a different attack.
“I think the only way we can get better at this point is to play teams better than us,” said Childress. “We definitely want to have some of those games where we have to battle to stay in it because that will only make our kids better players. As long as they keep developing, in the future that will just give the confidence we are looking for.”
It may sound simple, but Childress reiterated his general goal this year, after winning just one game in the last two seasons, is to just be able to compete, which he hopes the offensive makeover will accomplish.
“It sounds obvious, but that’s what we want,” said Childress. “I think we have had so many games that have been lopsided in the last couple of years we need to be in games before we can win games.”
And if they can win more games than the years prior, that would go a long way in moving forward.
“I think you always have to remember the past when you are looking to the future, but I’m ready to move on,” said Childress. “We always talk about changing the culture and what it will take to do that. All of our captains this year are juniors, and I think our whole team is wanting to compete, and I think a big part of it is not laying down for those teams that are bigger and stronger than we are. They still have to execute, and you don’t know if that’s always going to happen.”