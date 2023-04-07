Call it divine intervention, at least that’s the way Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez sees the arrival of sisters Shannon and Ailee Briggs to the program during the inaugural season on the Lady Conchs, during which the sisters would both reach the state finals of the FHSAA State Championships to be named Keys’ Auto Center Co-All-Monroe County Athletes of the year.
“I don’t believe in coincidences and I don’t think it is a coincidence they came when they came, it had to do with a plan from somewhere above us,” said Jimenez. “Everything seemed to fall into place at the right time. I was ready to get to work with about six girls, maybe up to 10, we had a bunch of girls interested, then in the fall their mom contacted me and it made it all seem real.”
Jimenez can speak from experience, as the coach often explained that the inaugural season for the Lady Conchs paralleled that of the first years of the Key West High wrestling program, of which Jimenez was a member of the fledgling club that was hoping to be established as a varsity team, when a nationally ranked matsman transferred to the school.
“It really still is uncanny how it reminds me of that,” said Jimenez.
But it was not as clear of a path for the sisters, as they had moved from Maryland to Marathon, where there is not a wrestling program at the school, meaning they would have to make the hour drive daily to be part of the Conchs program.
“I don’t think they knew what they were getting into with sports in the Keys in general, let alone wrestling in the Keys,” said Jimenez.
At first, Shannon was OK with not wrestling, she had no plans to end her career before enrolling at Marathon, so it was Ailee who was the driving factor, first attending club practices in Key West.
“Shannon would just watch, but right away I saw the talent Ailee had,” said Jimenez. “I knew she was the real deal.”
After the coaches started to build a rapport with the sisters, Shannon also decided to return for one final season, and Jimenez pointed out she quickly became a leader for both the girls and boys programs.
“I had to gain all their trust, their parents’ too, because they are hardcore wresting fans which we don’t usually get in Key West, but I knew they would eventually see what we do as a staff and how we build the relationships with our kids, which I believe is one of the reasons we have the success to do,” said Jimenez. “These are life-time relationships and I think in any coaching job you have to have those type of relationships.”
The Briggs bought into Jimenez’s mentality as the coach pointed out they have become entrenched in the Conchs’ wresting family.
“Shannon became a best friend to everybody and really became the heart of the program this year,” said Jimenez. “It was huge for our program. I couldn’t have asked for two better people to coach, they are awesome individuals, their mom was integral being a teacher in the Monroe County school system, with us getting the girls to matches if I couldn’t drive them, she drove them. Coming from a wrestling family, their dad is also awesome to have around, and they really helped bring our whole program together. We really became like one big family, Andrea became like a mom to our kids, which is something St. Pierre (Anniuls) and I can’t do. The kids really love her, so it was overall a special year.”
It was the right place at the right time for the sisters as they did more than just bring a team together for its inaugural season — they extended the Conchs’ streak of state finalists to four straight seasons, Ailee becoming the first Key West freshman to place in the state with a 19-6 in the 140-pound weight class, much less reach the championship match, and Shannon went 13-5 on the year, with both claiming runner-up honors in the state.
“The sky’s the limit when it comes to Ailee,” said Jimenez. “I’ve never had any wrestler have aspirations of not being just a college wrestler but an international-level wrestler and that’s what her goals are, she wants to be a world team member and Olympic medalist. I’m excited about her future, she has her sights set on being an All-American, but really what she did for us and the whole family made it a real special season in a lot of ways.”