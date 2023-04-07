Call it divine intervention, at least that’s the way Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez sees the arrival of sisters Shannon and Ailee Briggs to the program during the inaugural season on the Lady Conchs, during which the sisters would both reach the state finals of the FHSAA State Championships to be named Keys’ Auto Center Co-All-Monroe County Athletes of the year.

“I don’t believe in coincidences and I don’t think it is a coincidence they came when they came, it had to do with a plan from somewhere above us,” said Jimenez. “Everything seemed to fall into place at the right time. I was ready to get to work with about six girls, maybe up to 10, we had a bunch of girls interested, then in the fall their mom contacted me and it made it all seem real.”