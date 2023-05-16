After the Key West High School softball team won it FHSAA Region 4-4A Quarterfinal on Wednesday, May 10, against Suncoast High from Riviera Beach, Lady Conchs coach Jason Garcia was a bit surprised their opponent in the semifinal was going to be Somerset Academy from Pembroke Pines (11-11), which pulled off an upset against St. Brendan (15-11-1) in the other quarterfinal.

Nonetheless, Garcia said they are preparing even harder for their goal — a return to the Class 4A Final Four — as they face the Somerset Panthers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at The Back Yard in the Region 4-4A Final.

roncooke@bellsouth.net