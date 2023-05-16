Coach Jason Garcia called for time to settle the defense against Suncoast in the regional quarterfinal. The Lady Conchs need to cut down the mental errors and keep teams from staying in the game, the coach said.
Coach Jason Garcia called for time to settle the defense against Suncoast in the regional quarterfinal. The Lady Conchs need to cut down the mental errors and keep teams from staying in the game, the coach said.
Senior slugger Miesha Hernandez leads the Lady Conchs with three home runs, three triple, six doubles and 26 RBI in 78 plate appearances in all 20 games this season, with the majority of her time at third base.
After the Key West High School softball team won it FHSAA Region 4-4A Quarterfinal on Wednesday, May 10, against Suncoast High from Riviera Beach, Lady Conchs coach Jason Garcia was a bit surprised their opponent in the semifinal was going to be Somerset Academy from Pembroke Pines (11-11), which pulled off an upset against St. Brendan (15-11-1) in the other quarterfinal.
Nonetheless, Garcia said they are preparing even harder for their goal — a return to the Class 4A Final Four — as they face the Somerset Panthers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at The Back Yard in the Region 4-4A Final.
Garcia said he made a few calls and picked up a scouting report on how to play the Panthers.
“It was a little surprising, but we knew that Somerset hits the ball well. They play a lot of small-ball, I knew it was going to be a good contest, but it was a little surprising,” said Garcia in reference to the Panthers’ game with St. Brendan. “The main thing is covering the bunts. We struggled the last couple of games covering the bunts, we need to tighten up on that. This team will bunt, this team will put the ball in play and sacrifice a lot. We’re putting more emphasis on the bunts this week.”
Somerset utilized freshman pitcher Caitlyn Diaz to get the win against St. Brendan. More than likely, Key West will face Diaz.
“I’ve done a little scouting on her, got a couple phone calls on her. She has a really good change-up, she doesn’t really throw overpowering, just mixes it up pretty well,” said Garcia, who will counter with one of the two Key West juniors, Chloe Gilday or Neveah Arnold. “They threw a bullpen on Thursday, we’ll check them again on Monday, May 15, and a pregame bullpen to see where we’re at. I know on Thursday Nevaeh threw the ball really well, so that’s a good thing. We’ll look at Chloe and go from there.”
Garcia said they will be moving players around to prepare for the Panthers’ offense.
“We’re going to work on slap defense because two of their hitters slap the ball really well, so we might be moving people from right to left and left to right,” explained the coach. “But pretty much the same lineup for us.”
Not to look too far ahead, first they have to beat Somerset before they take that next step toward their ultimate goal.
“They’re confident. They want to get back to the Final Four, and it starts here,” stated Garcia, going for win No. 102. “You’ve got to play who is in front of you first and beat them.”