Eighteen Monroe County athletes, across 13 events, will have an opportunity to claim the ultimate goal when it comes to the track and field high school season during the FHSAA State Championships, which will be held for Class 1A on Wednesday, May 17, and Class 2A on Thursday, May 18, at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Of those 18 looking to raise a banner as a state champion, Key West’s Savannah Chadic enters the 2A Finals with the top rankings in the county, as fourth in the 200-meter run, .57 seconds behind the fastest in the state with a season-best time of 24.59, and second in the 400-meter run, .97 seconds of the state pace in 55.69 seconds.
The Lady Conch senior is entered in a total of four events, the maximum amount allowed in the postseason, as her 4x100 relay team, which includes Nikole Tomita, Abigail Cowan, Dazmine Jenkins, Lilia Mook and Valerie Thene earned the 18th and final berth into the state finals with a time 49.90, while the 4x40 relay, which also features Chadic, Mook and Tomita, along with Caylaa Makimaa and Naima Thomas, coming in as the 15th fastest in the state in 4:10.73.
Also returning to the state championships for the third consecutive season is Kevon Mills, ranked third in the high jump, clearing 1.92 meters, Niks-Davis Suharevskis is back at states for the second straight season in pole vault, tied with teammate Josh Canterbury for fifth overall coming into Thursday, both at 3.75 meters, while Anabel Portuondo reached in the pole vault at eight with a height of 2.85 meters.
The only Coral Shores athlete who will be joining Key West at the 2A State Championships will be senior Xayver Arrington, who is fifth in the shot put — less than a meter behind state leader.
A day prior to Key West and Coral Shores’ turn at school history will be Marathon’s opportunity during the 1A State Championships.
Four ’Fins qualified including Vance Bursa, who will be looking to become the third Marathon high runner to win the 7-Mile Bridge Run and then go on to medal at the state finals. He will have work to do, as he is ranked 15th in the 3,200-meter run. Freshman Ava Merryman also reached the state finals for the second year in pole vault, seeded eighth at 2.70 meters, while freshman classman Daysi Williams also qualified in eighth in the high jump and Nicole Merryman is 17th in the shot put with a heave of 9.97 meters.
Placing in the Top 6 in the state championship will earn any of the 18 Monroe County athletes a state medal.