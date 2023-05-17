Eighteen Monroe County athletes, across 13 events, will have an opportunity to claim the ultimate goal when it comes to the track and field high school season during the FHSAA State Championships, which will be held for Class 1A on Wednesday, May 17, and Class 2A on Thursday, May 18, at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

Of those 18 looking to raise a banner as a state champion, Key West’s Savannah Chadic enters the 2A Finals with the top rankings in the county, as fourth in the 200-meter run, .57 seconds behind the fastest in the state with a season-best time of 24.59, and second in the 400-meter run, .97 seconds of the state pace in 55.69 seconds.

