There’s not much about the Key West High football team’s triple option that senior Jeremiah Osborne isn’t fully versed with: from his starting V-back position to the assignments of the offensive linemen in front of him or even the quarterback taking the snap, Osborne wants to know it all.
“In practice, when coach might be talking about the linemen’s assignments, I feel I also need to know them, and I do, in order to be that good leader I want to be,” said Osborne. “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, in some ways I can’t believe it’s here, but now I want to show the younger guys what it means to be a Conch and lead them on and off the field.”
In fact, he admits some of his focus this offseason was on better learning the responsibilities of his fellow backfield mates, the wing back. The reason for that is not because he is expecting to be playing their position any time soon, after all, he is projected to be the Conchs’ primary rusher out of the V-Back position, but his motivation is about wanting to know how to guide his teammates better as a captain.
“Once film comes out after a game, I like to be able to talk to them about their assignments,” said Osborne. “I know they know what they are doing, but as I have learned, and was helped by the older guys when I was a freshman on the team, things happen out there. I want to be there to help them get that extra help now.”
He points back to the seniors his freshman year who were also able to move to multiple positions, despite having a firm starting spot on the team, so at that point it was something he too strived to be able to accomplish by his senior campaign.
“We had some real captains on the team that year,” Osborne said about his freshman season. “They really showed me that if I’m going to a focus on this offense, I needed to know what to do and not to do at every position.”
Despite his focus on team first, Osborne does have his personal goals, including putting his name atop the Conchs’ history books.
“Mekhi (Sargent) is a real inspiration for me, so I’m trying to attack one of his marks, whether it be touchdowns, yards per game or for the season,” said Osborne. “My main thing I’m trying to do is get my yards up and get some big gains.”
As long as he can stay healthy, he believes he can accomplish his goals this season. Even after three shoulder surgeries since eighth grade — the most recent coming around Thanksgiving last year — he feels he is ready to take on those challenges.
“I still have some aches and pains but after this game I really didn’t have any issues, which has proven to me I am ready to go,” said Osborne.
Admittedly, one of the skills he has had to work on is learning how to fall. He still believes despite those changes in his running mentality, he will still be able to pick up extra yards on the dive play.
“I’m trying to get it in my head not to thrown my arm down when I’m going down to try to catch myself,” said Osborne. “I’m also not trying to stiff arm as much because all that can lead to over-extension. I need to stay on my therapy, because I see how it not only affects me but also my team when I am sitting out.”
He understands he needs to be on the field this year to be a leader for the younger players, as his feels the way he carries himself on the field and his knowledge of the game is now on the same level of those team captains he idolized as a freshman. Because of that, he wants to keep his energy up all season in order to set that example so when the freshman now are seniors, they too can lead with the same Conch Pride as he hopes to this season.
“I’m not going to let anything get me disappointed or let me down because it’s a big year, not just for me but all the seniors too,” said Osborne. “I’m not going to let anything take me down, I’m going to keep battling. If I can do that after three years of battling through my shoulders, nothing will bring me down.”