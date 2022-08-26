With 25 offers and counting, Andre Otto is just halfway to the total number of colleges he is hoping ask him to join their football program by the end of his senior season.

“It usually starts with a conversation about who I am and why I live in Key West, what I lift and then they start getting more serious and telling me about their school,” Otto said about the typical recruiting call he takes. “It usually ends up with them saying they would like to offer me something. I haven’t counted in a while but I think it about 23 to 25 so far.”