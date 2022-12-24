As Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes best put it, Andre Otto destroyed the narrative that you can’t get recruited in Key West, as the Conchs senior lineman had roughly 25 legitimate offers to play at the college level next season, including the five that were still on option on Wednesday, Dec. 21, during the early signing period for the NCAA.

“It’s a big deal for Andre, it’s a big deal for Key West High School, it’s a big deal for Key West football as he is now the fifth offensive lineman we have had the privilege to send to a Division-I school to play, so there’s a bit of a tradition there,” said Hughes. “Obviously, those schools [on the board] had a great interest in him and 15 to 18 more all had a great interest in him. Throughout the recruiting process, they just kept asking, is he for real? That’s because he did it the right way, with great grades, and a great character, and he just followed the process. It shows future Conchs that if you work hard in the classroom and work hard on the practice field, good things are going to come.”