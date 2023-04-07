In essence, Andre Otto was one point away from likely becoming the third FHSAA State Champion in Key West High boys wrestling history.
“He was right there, but you never know what would have happened, still it’s really tough to even think about it,” said Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez. “I don’t get too down on it because I think it’s a huge testament to who he is and his character to even wrestle his senior year. To have to lose 30 pounds and have to go through the hard work it entails to try to finish off his career.”
That’s because Otto did not have to wrestle; after all, Florida State University had already offered the 300-plus pound lineman a scholarship to play football at the Division-I school next season.
“I’ve seen kids in his situation that wouldn’t do it, it has happened in the past in wrestling from other teams, but we have been lucky because we have had examples of guys right before him who did the same thing so that really helped influence him a lot,” said Jimenez. “Still, it was a testament to who he is and the work ethic he has, and it was awesome to have him back.”
Jimenez admits, he wishes he could have had Otto on the mat for more matches, but at the same time he was not going to push to Conchs’ heavyweight to get back early because he has a long history with the matsman and did not want to push him away.
“I’ve been with him since seventh grade and I knew he’d get here,” said Jimenez. “At the same time, I didn’t want to push him because I knew he had so much to lose with football if he got hurt wrestling.”
Once Otto cut the weight to make the 285-pound limit for FHSAA wrestling, Jimenez pointed out that the dominance the senior displayed this season may have also affected the state finals outcome.
“Really his only tough match, outside of the state semifinals, was the finals at Clay, during which he beat the eventual state champion, 3-2,” said Jimenez. “That was the only match that made it out of the first period. All of his matches were won by pin in the first period, sometimes they made it to the second period, other than that he dominated.”
It would remain that way throughout the postseason, as Otto scored pinfalls in all but one match, the state semifinals, which he lost, 1-0, on a late escape in the third period.
“Even in his third-place match, he pinned the kid in less than a minute, so that loss hurt because I think he was the most athletic and physically dominating heavyweight not just in 1A but the entire state of Florida, in all the classes,” said Jimenez. “On any day, he could beat any kid in the state of Florida and when we went to NHSAA in Virginia, he would have beat most kids in the nation, from what I saw. The kid he lost 1-0 to ended up winning the freshman national title.”
That loss would be the only on-mat defeat Otto suffered this season, his other losses coming via forfeit after missing weight before the second day of a pair of tournaments early in the season.
“He definitely will go down as one of the all-time greats,” said Jimenez. “He is so nice, his sportsmanship is through the roof, and if he had a bit more of a nasty streak, then it could have been a different story in the semifinals.”
Otto concludes his high school career as a two-time state placer, despite missing a year due to COVID concerns, the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County boys wrestling Athlete of the Year with a scholarship now to play football with the Seminoles next year.
“In the end, just like anything else, it will all be a lesson that will be useful for him in endeavors for the rest of his life through his football career and professional career, personal life and family life,” said Jimenez. “I know it was tough for him, knowing he beat the state champion this year, but we are all still so proud of him.”