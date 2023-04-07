In essence, Andre Otto was one point away from likely becoming the third FHSAA State Champion in Key West High boys wrestling history.

“He was right there, but you never know what would have happened, still it’s really tough to even think about it,” said Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez. “I don’t get too down on it because I think it’s a huge testament to who he is and his character to even wrestle his senior year. To have to lose 30 pounds and have to go through the hard work it entails to try to finish off his career.”

