Despite having more than 70 athletes on the Coral Shores High track and field team, coach Herbert James was upfront about the team’s overall inexperience expressing that just a handful of Hurricanes having an opportunity to advance past the District 16-1A Championships on Wednesday, April 19, at Tropical Park and even fewer holding a legitimate opportunity to garner a state championship berth.

“We have a lot of young kids, just a lot of young kids,” said James.

