Despite having more than 70 athletes on the Coral Shores High track and field team, coach Herbert James was upfront about the team’s overall inexperience expressing that just a handful of Hurricanes having an opportunity to advance past the District 16-1A Championships on Wednesday, April 19, at Tropical Park and even fewer holding a legitimate opportunity to garner a state championship berth.
“We have a lot of young kids, just a lot of young kids,” said James.
Of course, Coral Shores does have returning state qualifier Xayver Arrington back on the hunt not just for a repeat trip to the state finals in the discus, as he finished eighth in the state a season ago, but this year is also is hoping to reach that level in the shot put — as he is not only the school’s record holder in the discus and shot put but is also currently ranked No. 1 in both events.
“This year he is pushing even more to throw farther,” said James about Arrington. “He’s throwing 45 (feet) in shot put this year, so hopefully he will go in both.”
The coach is also expecting Ethan Marguet to advance in the 400 meters, as well as in the 4x400 relay, teamed with Sean Andrews, Dantay Diorio and Adrik Gadea which is the district favorite after clocking a 3:37 this season.
“They should make it to regionals in both, but they will have to work a little hard to make it to states, but they are pushing,” said James.
After that, James admitted, “we have some young guys who are pushing themselves to do well in districts,” but are on bubble of garnering a bid to regionals. Some of those include, Xaiver Johnson in the 110 hurdles, in the mile Bobby Temkin, Alaric Rodriguez in the 3,200-meter run, Andrews in the 800, as he has run a 2:16 during the 2023 campaign, but the coach furthered that with a fast heat Andrews could be pushed to have a regional qualifying time.
The coach also added that after Riley Fromen cleared 9 feet, 4 inches in the pole vault at Key West, he too should be able to advance to the Region Championships.
“Riley is a young kid and it’s his first time doing it, but he’s getting better, and has a real good shot,” said James noting the Lady ‘Canes are an inexperienced squad with Niveah Howard having an outside chance to advance in the 100 and 200 meter runs, as Maya Gadea, who holds the school record in the 400, will not be able to compete due to an injury. “The rest are long shots, but we could have a few surprises.”